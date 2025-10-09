The undefeated Missouri Tigers host the red-hot Alabama Crimson Tide in what promises to be one of the most compelling matchups of Week 7. With the Tigers sitting at 5-0 and Alabama bouncing back from their lone loss with impressive wins over Georgia and Vanderbilt, this SEC showdown carries massive implications for conference championship hopes and College Football Playoff positioning.

Alabama enters as a 3-point road favorite despite Missouri's perfect record, highlighting the respect the Crimson Tide have earned with their recent dominant performances. The Tigers, ranked 14th in the nation, are seeking their signature win of the season against a top-10 opponent, while Alabama looks to continue building momentum toward an SEC title run.

Ty Simpson Outduels Beau Pribula in Heisman Moment

Alabama's quarterback will have his best performance of the season, throwing for over 375 yards and four touchdowns while adding a rushing score.

The stage is perfectly set for Ty Simpson to make a definitive statement in the Heisman Trophy race. Currently boasting +750 odds to win the prestigious award, Simpson has already established himself as one of college football's premier passers with a 70.3% completion rate, 1,478 passing yards, and an outstanding 13:1 touchdown-to-interception ratio through five games.

Missouri's defense, while solid overall, has shown vulnerabilities through the air, allowing 707 passing yards and six touchdowns through five games. The Tigers have been particularly susceptible in the first half, giving up 321 yards and four passing touchdowns in opening halves this season. Simpson's ability to strike quickly and efficiently will be on full display against a Missouri secondary that has struggled with explosive passing plays.

The matchup becomes even more intriguing when considering Missouri quarterback Beau Pribula's own exceptional play. The Penn State transfer has completed an impressive 75.86% of his passes for 1,203 yards and nine touchdowns while setting a Missouri record with 21 consecutive completions against UMass. However, Simpson's superior arm talent and the Crimson Tide's elite receiving duo of Germie Bernard and Ryan Williams will prove too much for Missouri's defense to contain.

This performance will solidify Simpson's position as a legitimate Heisman contender and demonstrate Alabama's offensive firepower against their toughest test since the Georgia victory.

Ahmad Hardy's Streak Ends as Alabama Defense Dominates

Missouri's nation-leading rusher will be held to under 85 yards, ending his seven-game streak of 100-yard performances.

A name the entire country needs to learn before this weekend’s college football slate is Missouri running back Ahmad Hardy. If you don’t know it already, you should.pic.twitter.com/D9PCdWA9nI — Jacob Hester (@JacobHester18) October 7, 2025

Ahmad Hardy has been nothing short of spectacular this season, entering Week 7 as college football's leading rusher with 730 yards and nine touchdowns on 103 carries. The junior running back has recorded seven consecutive 100-yard rushing games, including dominant performances against Kansas (112 yards) and South Carolina (138 yards). However, Alabama's improved defensive play will finally put the brakes on Hardy's remarkable run.

The Crimson Tide defense has shown significant improvement in recent weeks, ranking 13th nationally in stop rate at 75.6%. Alabama's defensive coordinator Kane Wommack has implemented a system that has limited explosive plays and forced opponents into difficult third-down situations. The key will be Alabama's ability to control the line of scrimmage and force Missouri into passing situations where Simpson and the offense can take control.

Missouri has relied heavily on Hardy's production, with the Tigers averaging 45.2 points per game largely due to their ground attack that ranks third in the nation. The Tigers have out-snapped opponents 80-50 on average and controlled time of possession at 37:29 per game. However, Alabama's recent victories over Georgia and Vanderbilt demonstrated their ability to win the possession battle, out-snapping those opponents 77-53 and 67-55 respectively.

The Crimson Tide will deploy extra defenders in the box early and often, daring Pribula to beat them through the air while limiting Hardy's impact between the tackles. This defensive approach will force Missouri out of their comfort zone and create opportunities for Alabama's offense to build an early lead.

Home Field Advantage Proves Insufficient in Columbia

Despite playing at Memorial Stadium for the first time in over a month, Missouri will struggle to generate crowd energy in a 31-17 Alabama victory.

Missouri's perfect home record this season (5-0) and their dominance at Memorial Stadium might suggest an advantage for the Tigers. However, Alabama's road warrior mentality and recent experience in hostile environments will prove decisive in securing a comfortable victory.

The historical matchup heavily favors Alabama, with the Crimson Tide holding a commanding 6-2 advantage in the all-time series and winning the last six consecutive meetings. Most significantly, Alabama shut out Missouri 34-0 in their most recent encounter just last season, demonstrating their ability to completely neutralize the Tigers' offensive attack.

Alabama enters this game with tremendous confidence after their statement victories over Georgia in Athens and Vanderbilt at home. The Crimson Tide have shown remarkable composure in big moments, overcoming a 14-7 deficit against Vanderbilt to win convincingly 30-14. Simpson's leadership and the team's championship experience under pressure situations will be evident in Columbia.

Missouri, despite their undefeated record, has faced questions about their strength of schedule, having only played two Power Four opponents in Kansas and South Carolina. The Tigers' most impressive victory came against South Carolina in a narrow 29-20 win that required a fourth-quarter comeback. Against Alabama's significantly superior talent level and coaching, Missouri will struggle to maintain their early season magic.

The Crimson Tide's balanced offensive attack, featuring Simpson's precision passing and the return of key players like Jam Miller in the backfield, will prove too versatile for Missouri's defense to contain for four quarters. Alabama's ability to score quickly and efficiently will force the Tigers to abandon their ground-control game plan, playing directly into the Crimson Tide's strengths.

Alabama will control this game from the second quarter onward, pulling away for a two-touchdown victory that firmly establishes them as the SEC's premier contender while ending Missouri's dream season in emphatic fashion.