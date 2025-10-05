The Alabama football team is making a powerful statement so far this season in SEC play. Alabama has defeated Georgia and Vanderbilt in back-to-back weeks, posting two quality wins. New data shows that Alabama may be trending in the right direction under head coach Kalen DeBoer.

“Before the Georgia game, Alabama had never been penalized less than the other team under DeBoer,” Alabama football reporter Nick Kelly posted to X, formerly Twitter. “Since then, Tide has had fewer penalties than Georgia and Vanderbilt.”

Alabama is now 4-1 on the season, after defeating Vanderbilt Saturday. The Crimson Tide won by a 30-14 score. The squad has won four games in a row, after starting the season with a loss to Florida State.

“I thought we played hard-nosed,” DeBoer said after the Vanderbilt game, per the Associated Press. “The momentum we’re continuing to gain, there’s a confidence between offense and defense that the other side will come through when it matters most.”

Alabama football is also 2-0 in the SEC.

Kalen DeBoer is making a push to the College Football Playoff

The Crimson Tide entered the 2025 season with huge expectations. Coach DeBoer had won nine games in his first season in 2024, but didn't make the College Football Playoff. Alabama fans expected DeBoer to get the squad to the CFP this year.

Following an opening loss to Florida State, DeBoer found himself under fire from fans. That criticism seems to have gotten through to DeBoer. Alabama has since thrashed Louisiana-Monroe, before also defeating Wisconsin, Georgia and Vanderbilt.

DeBoer said his team didn't sulk after losing their first contest of the campaign.

“Understanding what happened Week 1, there’s two things you can do,” DeBoer said. “You can take it or you can fight back. If we are who we are and believe we have a good football team then there’s one option; and that’s to give it everything we’ve got. And that’s what these guys are doing.”

Alabama will certainly get their chances to post additional quality wins. The Crimson Tide have an absolutely brutal schedule in the conference this season. The squad has defeated back-to-back ranked teams, and has several other ranked squads left on the schedule.

Alabama football next plays Missouri on Saturday, in yet another game against a ranked team.