The Arkansas Razorbacks made their coaching change official after Saturday’s blowout loss to Notre Dame. Sam Pittman’s six-year tenure came to an end following a 56-13 defeat that dropped the program to 2-3, continuing a trend of inconsistency that had defined his run in Fayetteville.

While Pittman did produce a nine-win season in 2021, it wasn’t enough to mask the frequent setbacks against SEC rivals. His firing immediately shifted attention to who might lead the Razorbacks forward, and one name is already gaining strong momentum.

According to On3, multiple industry sources point to SMU head coach Rhett Lashlee as the frontrunner, with backing from none other than Dallas Cowboys owner and former Arkansas lineman Jerry Jones.

Lashlee, who grew up in Springdale and once wore Razorbacks red as a quarterback, has revitalized SMU into a College Football Playoff contender, compiling a 31–14 record that includes consecutive 11-win seasons.

The Athletic first reported Jones’ support, which could carry significant influence in the search process.

Lashlee’s track record and local ties make him an attractive option, but he’s not the only candidate under discussion. Colorado’s Deion Sanders has been mentioned, having previously interviewed when Pittman was hired, though his recent extension, worth up to $12 million annually by 2029, makes such a move unlikely.

Other names include Memphis coach Ryan Silverfield, who recently dealt Arkansas a painful loss, and veteran Gus Malzahn, currently at Florida State.

The appeal of the Arkansas job remains strong. Despite Saturday’s lopsided loss, Razorback Stadium drew over 75,000 fans, a sign of the passion and resources still tied to the program.

As one source told On3, “Arkansas is a better job today than it was 15 years ago,” citing the school’s financial growth and the elimination of divisional scheduling in the SEC as structural advantages.

The financial burden of moving on from Sam Pittman is not light. As On3 detailed, Arkansas owes him roughly $9.8 million thanks to a contract clause tied to his record since 2021. Payments will stretch through 2027, highlighting just how much the school is investing in turning the page.

With Bobby Petrino serving as interim coach, the Razorbacks face a pivotal moment.

The backing of powerful figures like Jerry Jones makes Rhett Lashlee the early favorite, but whoever takes the reins will inherit both enormous expectations and the pressure of restoring Arkansas to true SEC relevance.