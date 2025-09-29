Bobby Petrino wasted no time after stepping back into the spotlight at Arkansas. The interim head coach, brought in following the dismissal of Sam Pittman, immediately fired three defensive assistants, including coordinator Travis Williams, as he begins reshaping the Razorbacks in his own image.

The move underscored both the urgency of Arkansas’ current crisis and Petrino’s intent to steady a program that has slipped far behind its SEC rivals.

According to On3, the final price tag of parting with Pittman was steep. If Arkansas chose to fire him on Oct. 1, the buyout would cost roughly $9.8 million, equal to 75% of his remaining salary, thanks to a unique clause tied to his win-loss record since 2021.

Pittman stood at 29-27 over that span, keeping his payout in the higher tier. Had the Razorbacks finished 4-8 or worse this season, the buyout would have dropped to $6.9 million.

Pittman’s contract stipulated that he would receive the buyout in equal monthly installments through December 2027, meaning payments of about $376,923 per month if terminated now.

The deal also required him to actively seek new employment, with any future earnings offsetting Arkansas’ obligations.

The hefty financial hit reflects both the school’s early optimism and its current frustration. Pittman earned his 2022 extension after a 9-4 season capped by an Outback Bowl win.

At the time, Arkansas believed it was building toward SEC relevance again. Instead, inconsistency and a 32-33 overall record across six years left fans and administrators disillusioned.

The ugly 56-13 home loss to Notre Dame was the final straw, coming just a week after a road defeat at Memphis.

With Pittman out, Petrino takes over a roster that still includes promising pieces like quarterback Taylen Green but requires urgent fixes.

Attention now turns to the long-term search. Names already surfacing include SMU’s Rhett Lashlee, Florida State assistant Gus Malzahn, Memphis head coach Ryan Silverfield, and even Bobby Petrino himself if he can engineer a midseason turnaround.

Whoever takes over inherits a proud program that hasn’t delivered consistent SEC success in years, along with the pressure of justifying one of the more expensive coaching buyouts in college football.