Army football is getting ready to take on Charlotte on Saturday, but the Black Knights will do it with a different player under center than they've had the last two games. Reports out of West Point are that the team is returning to Cale Hellums after Dewayne Coleman started the last two games.

“Sources: Army is switching starting quarterbacks today, with junior Cale Hellums getting the start against Charlotte. It’ll be his third start of the season. Dewayne Coleman, who began the season as the starter, started the past two games for Army,” ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel reported Saturday.

The Army Black Knights head into this college football tilt at 2-4 with a good chance to get another win against the 1-4 Charlotte 49ers.

Army's season has been a rollercoaster ride to this point. They started the season with arguably the most shocking loss of 2025, dropping their opener 30-27 to FCS Tarelton State, a school that was in Division II as recently as 2019. However, they followed that up with an almost-as-surprising upset of the Big 12's Kansas State.

Losses to North Texas and East Carolina followed, but Army got back to its winning ways last week by beating UAB. For context, Coleman started the Tarelton State, East Carolina, and UAB games, while Hellum came out first for Kansas State and North Texas.

On the season, Coleman is 19-of-33 for 273 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. He also has 274 rushing yards and three scores on the ground. Hellums is just 10-of-23 for 99 yards with one passing TD and one INT, but also has 307 rushing yards and six rushing TDs.

Going with Hellums, the better runner, makes a lot of sense for Army when they take on Charlotte. The 49ers have one of the worst run defenses in the FBS, allowing a staggering 208 rushing yards per game. That is 128th in the nation out of 136 teams.