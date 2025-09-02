Army safety Larry Pickett's heroic actions in rescuing a man garnered acclaim from many people, including his head coach Jeff Monken.

This comes after Pickett garnered attention for saving a man from a burning car following the Black Knights' season-opening loss to Tarleton State, according to ESPN.

“Pickett, a second-year cadet at the service academy, was traveling with his family when they saw a crashed vehicle surrounded by downed power lines on Route 9W in Fort Montgomery, New York, about five miles south of Army's West Point campus. The Fort Montgomery Fire Department reported Sunday that the vehicle had collided with a utility pole, causing the power lines to fall to the ground.”

As people came in droves to congratulate Pickett for his bravery, Monken gave his thoughts on his player's actions via social media. What he said shows the honor and mindset the head coach tries to have all of his players be in on and off the field.

“Larry’s heroic actions embody everything we strive to instill in our cadet-athletes — courage, selflessness, and a willingness to put others before themselves. In that critical moment, he didn’t think of himself, only of helping another person in need. We are incredibly proud of Larry for the way he represented his family, our Army Football brotherhood, and the values of West Point,” Monken said.

What lies ahead for Jeff Monken, Army

Army Black Knights head coach Jeff Monken acknowledges the Corps of Cadets after a double-overtime loss against the Tarleton State Texans at Michie Stadium.
Danny Wild-Imagn Images

It's an incredible moment for Larry Pickett Jr. to have, receiving honors for his heroic actions as Jeff Monken rightfully recognized him for his efforts. It could even create momentum for the Army Black Knights, having a firm union on helping one another.

It comes at the right time after losing the season opener at home to an FCS opponent. The game went to double overtime, meaning that Army had chances to win, but were unable to finish down the stretch.

The Black Knights will look to bounce back in their next matchup, being on the road. They face the No. 17 Kansas State Wildcats on Sept. 6 at 4 p.m. ET.

