The Army football team suffered a stunning upset loss to FCS Tarleton State on Saturday. Army lost, 30-27, in double overtime despite the Blank Knights being 14.5-point favorites and having home-field advantage.

On Sunday, however, Army linebacker Larry Pickett Jr. made headlines after he saved a man from a burning car, according to ESPN.

“Pickett, a second-year cadet at the service academy, was traveling with his family when they saw a crashed vehicle surrounded by downed power lines on Route 9W in Fort Montgomery, New York, about five miles south of Army's West Point campus. The Fort Montgomery Fire Department reported Sunday that the vehicle had collided with a utility pole, causing the power lines to fall to the ground.”

Pickett's father, Larry Pickett Sr., posted a video to his Facebook account regarding the incident.

The US Military Academy posted on X about Pickett Jr.'s actions as well.

“We're proud of the heroic actions taken Saturday night by Cadet Larry Pickett Jr, a second-year cadet & @ArmyWP_Football player, & his father who are seen pulling a driver to safety in a video online taken by the family. Their actions are the embodiment of the @USArmy Values.”

Pickett Jr. made his college football debut in the game against Tarleton State and had one tackle, but this life-saving act was one that will stick with him for a long time.

Pickett's dad also spoke to reporters about his son's instinct.

“There was no discussion. My son just jumped right into action,” he told Raleigh-based ABC11. “He mentioned his military training kicked in, and we pulled [the man] out. He took care of him on the side of the road until the police officers got there, and then the fire department got there shortly after.”

The Army football team next faces off against Kansas State on the road in Week 2, but this is a neat story despite an upset loss in Week 1.