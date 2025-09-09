The popularity of name, image, and likeness(NIL) deal has grown exponentially over the last few years. Athletes that used to play college sports for no compensation outside of their scholarships are now enjoying big paydays. Auburn Tigers head coach Hugh Freeze has leaned into the new era with his team. Wide receivers Cam Coleman and Eric Singleton have made the most of it.

The Southeastern Conference(SEC) is one of the more lucrative Power 4 leagues in Division 1 sports. Big programs like the Texas Longhorns and Georgia Bulldogs have plenty of money to spend in the NIL space. It is one of the main reasons why schools like them are able to recruit the best players in their class almost every single season. However, they aren't the only big spenders.

Auburn is a popular program, even if it plays in the shadows of the Bulldogs or Longhorns. However, the Tigers aren't afraid to pursue the players they want. According to On3 Sports' Pete Nakos, both Coleman and Singleton are making more than $1 million dollars in NIL deals this season. The dynamic duo is dominant on the field, and each of them is making the most of their talent.

Freeze has used both of his star wideouts to guide the Tigers to a 2-0 record early in the 2025 season. Coleman and Singleton pace the team in receiving yards through two games. However, each of them has the talent to be considered on of the top wide receivers in the country. Because of that, the NIL deals rolled in over the summer for both players.

Freeze's team is ranked for the first time this season. However, Coleman and Singleton need to be on their game moving forward. Injuries to Auburn's backfield puts more pressure on the wide receivers to come up big.

After playing South Alabama in Week 3, the Tigers face four straight ranked opponents. If Freeze's wideouts can deliver on the massive NIL deals they signed, Auburn has a chance at the College Football Playoff.