The SEC is a gauntlet each and every year in college football, and Auburn football is looking to thrust itself into that mix this fall. The Tigers have had a disappointing few seasons since Gus Malzahn left at the end of the 2020 season, and now the pressure is on them to improve in year three under Hugh Freeze.

Auburn was competitive last season, but finished with a 5-7 record after being unable to slam the door on multiple games against some of the top teams in the conference. The offense was the problem for the most part, scoring just under 28 points per game to rank in the middle of the pack in college football while undergoing multiple quarterback changes.

The defense was solid, allowing just about 21 points per contest and ranking in the top 30 in the nation in that department. However, Auburn feels that it can be even better next season. Star defensive end Keldric Faulk thinks the Tigers can be the top unit in college football, via Dan Morrison of On3 Sports.

“I feel like our defense could be the best in the country,” Faulk said. “In my opinion. We have so many guys that played last year that was young, especially in our secondary. Our secondary was containing mostly freshmen and second-year guys. So, I feel like everybody has another year under them and really that’s another year of maturity.”

A top defense would go a long way for Auburn, which will have to navigate another brutal SEC schedule. This season, the Tigers' slate features trips to Oklahoma and Texas A&M as well as home dates with both Georgia and Alabama.

The offense should see some improvement after Freeze and his staff added former Oklahoma quarterback Jackson Arnold to be the new starter. Arnold didn't have his best season in 2024 on a bad Sooners offense, but he should immediately be an upgrade over Auburn's situation under center in 2024. If Faulk and the rest of the defense can walk the walk after talking the talk, the Tigers could be a surprise team this fall.