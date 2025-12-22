South Florida football was without their starting quarterback, Byrum Brown, in the Cure Bowl against Old Dominion, and they won't be seenf him in the future as well. With several changes happening within the program, Brown has decided to move on and take his talent elsewhere, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.

“USF quarterback Byrum Brown intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal, he tells ESPN. Brown accounted for 92 career touchdowns – 61 pass/31 rush – which will be the most among returning players in college football in 2026. He's repped by Shawn O'Dare of Rosenhaus Sports,” Thamel wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

More on this story to come.