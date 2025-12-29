The Auburn football program is currently in the midst of what could be a transformational offseason for the future direction of the organization. The team recently hired former South Florida head coach Alex Golesh to the same position after firing Hugh Freeze, and the team is looking to re-enter national relevance after several down years on the Plains.

Unfortunately, that quest was made much tougher on Monday with an announcement from arguably their best overall player.

“BREAKING: Auburn star WR Cam Coleman is entering the transfer portal,” reported On3 Sports college football insider Hayes Fawcett on X, formerly Twitter. “…Through 2 seasons he’s totaled 1,306 yards and 13 TDs Coleman immediately becomes the Top WR in the portal.”

Coleman was a former five star recruit coming out of high school and immediately established himself as the number one option for Auburn over the last couple of seasons. Unfortunately, the Tigers haven't been able to trot out any competent quarterback play during those two years (or even in their recent program history, for that matter), which certainly may have played a role in Coleman's decision to search for greener pastures.

As Fawcett noted, Coleman will immediately become the biggest wide receiver name on the transfer portal market, and he is sure to have plenty of suitors from around the country as he looks to continue to build his NFL Draft stock. In fact, he is also listed as the number one overall player in the portal, per On3.

In any case, Auburn will certainly have a difficult time trying to replace the production he brought to the team for the last couple of seasons.