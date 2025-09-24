Auburn football was dealt an unfortunate injury update on Wednesday. According to Pete Thamel of ESPN, receiver Horatio Fields is set to have surgery after breaking his foot.

“Auburn's Horatio Fields broke his foot and will have surgery, per Hugh Freeze. He's Auburn's third-leading wide receiver with 12 catches for 106 yards,” Thamel wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

As Thamel mentioned, Fields has recorded 12 catches and 106 yards through the air. He has also caught one touchdown. Fields spent the first two seasons of his college football career at Wake Forest before ending up with the Auburn football program this season.

The Tigers are 3-1 overall. However, they are 0-1 within their conference. Auburn needs all of the help they can get, and losing a receiver such as Fields is obviously far from ideal.

Auburn has endured ups and downs this season. The Tigers need to develop more consistency sooner rather than later. Auburn was most recently defeated by Oklahoma, losing 24-17. It was a frustrating defeat, as the Tigers were hoping to pull off the upset.

Despite the loss, the team features upside. Sure, Auburn probably won't compete for a championship this year, but they could bounce back and enjoy a strong overall campaign.

Auburn football's next two games will prove to be especially difficult, though. They will play No. 9 Texas A&M this Saturday before going head-to-head with No. 5 Georgia on October 11. Pulling off upsets in those contests will certainly be a challenge, but perhaps the Tigers can surprise the college football world.

Meanwhile, updates on Horatio Fields' injury status will continue to be provided as they are made available.