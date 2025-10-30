Auburn football wide receiver Cam Coleman landed in the official injury report by the Southeastern Conference Thursday. But signs point to the Tigers wideout lacing up the cleats against Kentucky.

Auburn insider for On3/Rivals Justin Hokanson dropped this update involving the star playmaker.

“Hugh Freeze said today WR Cam Coleman will ‘give it a go' on Saturday. He’s still not 100 percent, but Freeze said after practice he will play against Kentucky,” Hokanson posted on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

Coleman left with an injured ankle on Saturday versus SEC rival Arkansas. He managed to execute one epic highlight, however, before leaving the road game: Pulling off this unreal one-handed end zone catch.

Cam Coleman makes an incredible one-handed catch 🔥pic.twitter.com/x19YNPp9gj — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 25, 2025

The big WR caught two passes for 27 yards right before his CFB injury. His Tigers held off Arkansas 33-24 to improve to 4-4 overall and stay in the race to clinch bowl eligibility.

Is Auburn depleted ahead of Kentucky matchup?

Coleman's health is a big topic of discussion among Tigers fans when looking at the rest of the perimeter room.

Horatio Fields is already out with a broken foot from September. Malcolm Simmons is one more injured WR, as he hyperextended his knee during practice this week. Simmons, though, is one more anticipated to try and play per Auburn Undercover on 247Sports.

Regardless, head coach Hugh Freeze has a WR room battling through late injuries — all while he hears about his personal job security.

Freeze's Auburn team walked into 2025 hearing immense expectations about an SEC title run. But Auburn took three straight costly losses to rivals Oklahoma, Texas A&M and Georgia following its 3-0 start. Missouri then stunned Auburn with a 23-17 overtime victory on Oct. 18.

Freeze helped fan some fan criticism waves with the nine-point win over the Razorbacks. But the SEC already witnessed Sam Pittman, Billy Napier and now Brian Kelly all get canned before season's end due to underachieving results. Auburn can still keep Freeze around by finishing out '25 strong — even if it means relying on injured wideouts.