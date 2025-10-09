Week 6 was good as the 10th-ranked Georgia Bulldogs moved up in the SEC with a bounce-back win. Conversely, it was a long two weeks of waiting as the Auburn Tigers lost to Texas A&M in Week 5, and have struggled, losing two games in a row. Now, these teams will face off in a rivalry game dating back a century. To win this Auburn-Georgia matchup, the Tigers may have to expose a weakness. Moreover, the biggest Auburn matchup advantage they must find could help them flip the game. The Auburn keys to victory could help them pull off a significant upset.

Georgia is currently favored to win by 3.5 points, according to FanDuel. Therefore, oddsmakers expect this to be close, despite Auburn's recent struggles. The Bulldogs are 9-1 over the past 10 games against the Tigers, including 3-1 in the past four games in Auburn.

It will be the 130th matchup between Georgia and Auburn, and yet another intriguing chapter to add to a storied rivalry. But how can the Tigers defeat the Bulldogs? The Auburn matchup advantage in this game will hinge on exploiting a potential weakness in the trenches. Thus, the Auburn keys to victory, starts with generating a pass rush on an offensive line that is in transition.

Georgia's offense and injuries

Georgia has had some injuries on the offensive line, which has affected the starting lineups through the first few weeks of the season. Unsurprisingly, it has caused the unit to struggle. The offensive line has done well in pass protection, given the circumstances. So far, they have allowed just six sacks. But that story could change against a Tigers' defense that is very stout, and has been known to cause turnovers.

Gunner Stockton has taken care of the football for the most part. Currently, he has passed for 1,047 yards, six touchdowns, and one interception this season. Stockton has also rushed 39 times for 194 yards and five touchdowns. Meanwhile, Chauncey Bowens has been the leading rusher, running 56 times for 310 yards and three touchdowns. Despite the injuries to the offensive line, he is still averaging 5.5 yards per carry. Colbie Young leads the receivers with 18 catches for 247 yards and one touchdown.

Article Continues Below

The team has only had five fumbles, four of which were lost. Yet, they have not faced a test as well as the Auburn defense. The Bulldogs will utilize a defense that has kept them alive for the season. Auburn's defense is elite Through five games, Auburn is allowing an average of 16.4 points per game. Furthermore, they allowed 14 points per game in the three victories this season. Defensive end Keyron Crawford leads the team with four sacks while also generating 16 solo tackles and one interception. Also, linebacker Xavier Atkins has been solid, garnering three sacks with 20 solo tackles and an interception. Kendric Faulk has two sacks and nine solo tackles. This defensive front has been nothing short of exceptional. Additionally, they have had two weeks to prepare for this contest. With the game at home, they will feed off the crowd's energy. When these teams met two seasons ago in Auburn, the Bulldogs edged the Tigers 27-20. The defense will look to remedy that and make sure the score is different this time. This defense has mostly carried the team to a 3-2 record. Yes, the Georgia offense will be much more challenging. But there is one matchup the Bulldogs can take advantage of to have a chance of pulling off the upset.

The Auburn matchup to exploit

Kirby Smart will have his team ready for this big rivalry game. Thus, he will look to seek the Auburn matchup advantage. The answer to that lies in the trenches. Ultimately, the matchup to watch is between Faulk and Juan Gaston Jr.

Gaston is a freshman offensive lineman for the Bulldogs. Currently, he is the newest member of that unit and has had to start more games due to injuries in the unit. Gaston is a large player, as he stands about six feet, seven inches, while weighing approximately 360 pounds. He has shouldered the right guard spot and played tackle occasionally. Yet, it is still a prime opportunity for Faulk to take advantage of the possible matchup advantage.

Gaston is also recovering from an early-season ankle injury, and it has limited him. PFF graded him 56.2 in his performance against Tennessee. Thus, this might be a chance for Faulk to use his speed off the edge and generate pressure on the quarterback. While Georgia will focus on winning the battles against Crawford and Atkins, it could open up the opportunity for Faulk to win his matchup. If Auburn wants to win this game, it will take advantage of the inexperienced freshman on the trenches and use it to possibly force turnovers. If this happens, then the Tigers could steal a win against a top-ranked rival.