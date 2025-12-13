This year, Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza has risen to prominence as college football’s leading player, winning the Maxwell Award as the nation’s most outstanding player while also claiming the Davey O’Brien Award as the top quarterback. He received the awards Friday evening during ESPN’s College Football Awards show, just a day after Mendoza was named the Associated Press Player of the Year. The redshirt junior is one of the frontrunners for the Heisman Trophy, with the award set to be announced Saturday.

Having transferred from California, Mendoza led the Hoosiers to a historic season. Thanks to his leadership, the Hoosiers finished the season undefeated at 13-0, claimed the Big Ten title for the first time in nearly six decades, and earned the top spot in the College Football Playoff. The Hoosiers also achieved their first undefeated regular season since 1945 and ended a 37-year losing streak to Ohio State, a 20-17 victory that moved Indiana up to its first No. 1 AP ranking.

A quick look at the numbers shows just how effective Mendoza has been in 2025. He completed 226 of 316 passes for 2,980 yards, throwing 33 touchdown passes — the most in the nation — with just six interceptions, giving him a completion rate of 71.5%. He also ranks second nationally in total touchdowns with 39 and has scored in each of Indiana’s last 12 games, including five contests with four or more passing touchdowns.

The 22-year-old's haul of awards this week includes the Maxwell, the Davey O’Brien, the Walter Camp Player of the Year, and the AP Player of the Year, making him Indiana’s first recipient of the AP honor and the program’s second Maxwell winner after Anthony Thompson in 1989. Mendoza is also the first Hoosiers quarterback to win the O’Brien Award.

The Maxwell Award victory came over Ohio State’s Julian Sayin and Notre Dame’s Jeremiyah Love, both of whom are also Heisman finalists alongside Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia. Mendoza’s performance has drawn attention beyond college football, with ESPN analyst Field Yates projecting him as the potential No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft via a trade scenario involving the New York Jets.

For the second year in a row, Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti took home Coach of the Year honors. The Hoosiers will begin their College Football Playoff run in the quarterfinals after receiving a first-round bye and will face the winner of the Alabama–Oklahoma matchup.