Baylor football altered the College Football Playoff landscape Thursday — through Mack Rhoades' decision. The athletic director is taking a leave of absence from his post at Baylor. Yet his move impacted the CFP committee, as Rhoades serves as the chair.

Now the CFP committee moved swiftly to address Rhoades' sudden move, per NBC Sports college football insider Nicole Auerbach Thursday.

“The College Football Playoff Management Committee has appointed University of Arkansas AD Hunter Yurachek as selection committee chair for the remainder of the 2025 football season,” Auerbach posted on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

Yurachek currently is overseeing his own big change on his campus: Arkansas football's head coaching opening. Sam Pittman got fired during the season. Former Razorbacks coach Bobby Petrino replaced him on an interim basis.

The Razorbacks sit at the bottom of the Southeastern Conference standings with a 2-7 overall mark (0-5 in SEC play). Rhoades, meanwhile, takes his absence amid an investigation involving a reported altercation between he and tight end Michael Trigg.

Mack Rhoades Baylor decision sparked reactions

The Rhoades news ignited multiple reactions across the internet, and not just limited to CFP fans.

Even Baylor legend and the school's only Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III reacted. The analyst and podcast host shared how his “Bears can't catch a break” via his personal X account.

National champion basketball head coach Scott Drew, however, offered his support.

“Mack’s a friend. Love him as family. Praying for him,” Drew said via Fox 44 sports director Parker Rehm.

Outside of Yurachek coming in pending approval, Utah AD Mark Harlan got handpicked by the Big 12 to help replace Rhoades, Auerbach reported.