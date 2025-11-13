Baylor football is now without an athletic director following Mack Rhoades' stunning news. His leave of absence decision prompted a reaction from school legend Robert Griffin III.

Rhoades stepped away from AD duties Thursday for “personal reasons.” But the move also impacts the College Football Playoff committee — as Rhoades holds one of the 12 seats there.

Griffin III, arguably the greatest Baylor athlete ever and the school's only Heisman Trophy winner, reacted to Rhoades' news with a lamenting post.

“My Baylor Bears can’t catch a break, man,” Griffin posted on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

Some fans immediately encouraged Griffin to take a general manager post at the school. Especially amid Andrew Luck handling a similar role at his alma mater, Stanford.

Baylor AD Mack Rhoades is dealing with controversy

Rhoades is part of one other internal investigation involving his alleged confrontation with a Baylor football player. Michael Trigg and Rhoades reportedly confronted each other before the Arizona State contest, per CFB insider Matt Fortuna.

The alleged moment involved a certain colored shirt Trigg wore for the game. Tight ends coach Jarrett Anderson and even head coach Dave Aranda reportedly had words with Rhoades about this particular incident.

Rhoades, again, vacates a CFP chair spot. Utah athletic director Mark Harlan is now being recommended by the Big 12 to replace Rhoades, per Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports.

Arkansas AD Hunter Yurachek is now nominated as the CFP's new chair. His appointment still needs approval from the CFP governing boards.

Rhoades' leave of absence marks the second big change on the Waco campus in the last two weeks. Baylor offensive line coach Mason Miller is no longer on the coaching staff, with that decision made official on Oct. 27, but Aranda is calling it a “personal matter” involving Miller.