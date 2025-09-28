Arkansas football lost their third straight game, as they took a 56-13 loss against Notre Dame. That has led the team to fire head coach Sam Pittman, according to Matt Zenitz of CBSSports.

“Bobby Petrino is set to be named Arkansas’ interim head coach, sources tell CBSSports. Petrino, who was the Razorbacks’ head coach from 2008-11, had been Sam Pittman’s offensive coordinator at Arkansas the last two seasons,” Zenitz wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

It will be interesting to see what happens with the program for the rest of the season, and if they can find some momentum in two weeks against Tennessee.

After the Notre Dame loss, Pittman was asked if there could be some changes coming.

“Possibly,” Pittman said via On3. “I’ve got some time to think about some things. Possibly.”

Pittman was in his sixth season at the school, but has an overall record around .500. In SEC play, he had a record of 14-28, and didn't do much to improve those odds. Against Notre Dame, they gave up 431 yards of offense, and the stadium got quiet at halftime as fans began leaving.

“If I was a fan I’d be mad at me too. You know?” Pittman said. “I’d be frustrated as hell with me. But here’s what I’ll say: As long as I’m the head coach at Arkansas I’m going to fight my butt off to get the guys out there and how long that is, that’s not, it is partly up to me because of what we put on the field, but that’s not my call.”

Things will not get any easier for Arkansas in its next few matchups, but with a new voice in the locker room, it could make things better for the team.