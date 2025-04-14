North Carolina football is implementing new college football recruiting strategies under Bill Belichick. That includes going after recruits with NFL bloodlines.

The new Tar Heels head coach and his staff hosted 2026 defensive lineman Joseph Peko. The son of 15-year NFL veteran Domata Peko visited Chapel Hill during the weekend of April 12, per Blair Angulo of 247Sports.

The 2026 prospect Peko is a highly-touted talent out of renown California powerhouse Oaks Christian High in Westlake Village. Peko recently teamed with Miami five-star signing Hayden Lowe.

He also represents the same graduating class with new USC commit Deshonne Redeaux. Peko remains uncommitted, but gained clarity on UNC's direction.

Son of NFL veteran details visit with Bill Belichick, North Carolina

Peko is now “warm” on North Carolina — according to 247Sports. He detailed why in his conversation with Angulo following his visit.

“Meeting coach Bill Belichick was such an honor — his football knowledge is unmatched and the way he is developing North Carolina as a program is amazing,” Peko told Angulo.

His UNC trip didn't just include sitting down with Belichick. Peko revealed who else he developed a relationship with.

“My relationship with the rest of the staff is great. [Defensive coordinator] Steve Belichick and [defensive line] Bob Diaco are both very smart people and the way they'll have me fit in the lineup fits great with my goals.”

Like his dad, Peko dominates the middle of the defensive line for Oaks Christian. He delivered seven tackles for a loss and produced four sacks. Peko handled the dirty work while freeing up Lowe and his other defensive teammates.

North Carolina and Belichick are ramping up its recruiting efforts. Belichick helped land four-star O'Mari Johnson on April 6. The Tar Heels also flipped Texas A&M commit Trashawn Ruffin on St. Patrick's Day. Peko would join the IDL room with Ruffin if he chooses UNC. He concluded with Angulo he plans to visit Chapel Hill again down the road.

Belichick and UNC, however, still face competition for Peko's services. He's planning to visit Boulder — where his dad joined Deion Sanders and his Colorado staff this offseason. Peko also has offers from UCLA, Cal, and College Football Playoff qualifier SMU.