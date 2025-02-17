Bill Belichick's girlfriend is Jordon Hudson. Belichick's relationship has been one of the most talked about sports relationships over the last year. Belichick, who had arguably the best NFL coaching career ever while serving as the New England Patriots head coach, is now slated to go to the college game and coach North Carolina football.

His relationship has garnered attention because he is 72 years old, while his Hudson is only 24 years of age. Not only is the age gap staggering, but that means that Belichick's girlfriends will be around the same age than some of Belichick's Tar Heel players. Let's get to know Bill Belichick's girlfriend Jordon Hudson.

Who is Bill Belichick?

Before we get to Jordon Hudson, we should first discuss Belichick. The legendary football coach has been around for a long time. Born in Nashville, Tennessee, Belichick eventually played college football at Wesleyan as a center and tight end. His playing days were short, though, but Belichick quickly found a calling in coaching.

Belichick's first gig was a $25-per-week assistant role for the Baltimore Colts in 1975. From there, he worked different assistant jobs for the Detroit Lions, Denver Broncos, and New York Giants. The Giants gave him his big break in 1985, as they made him their defensive coordinator.

In 1991, Belichick became the head coach of the Cleveland Browns. He had a 36-44 record before joining the New England Patriots in 1996. New England is where Belichick became a legend, but his first stint with the team was as the assistant head coach and defensive backs coach. The New York Jets made Belichick the defensive coordinator from 1997-1999, and then he rejoined the Patriots in 2000, finally as the head coach.

From there, it was history for Belichick. The legendary coach teamed with an iconic quarterback (the greatest NFL player of all time — Tom Brady), and together, they won six Super Bowls.

The Patriots dynasty lasted two decades, and New England didn't move on from Belichick until January of 2024. For the last year, Belichick has worked as a sports broadcaster, but it always made sense that he'd eventually return to coaching.

Before Hudson, Belichick dated Linda Holliday for 16 years.

Now, Belichick is the new head football coach for UNC after signing a five-year contract worth $10 million a year. This should only help to increase Belichick's current net worth of $70 million. It is unclear if Belichick's style will work at North Carolina football, but he certainly is one of the greatest football minds of all time.

Who is Bill Belichick's girlfriend Jordon Hudson?

The woman in Belichick's life is Jordon Hudson. The 24-year-old has been dating the coach for about two years, but things have become more public over the last year or so. Hudson is a former Bridgewater State University cheerleader. In 2021, her team became NCA Collegiate Champions. She has also cheered for the East Celebrity Elite cheer squad.

Hudson also attended cosmetology school, something she started in high school and continued during her time in college. According to Hudson's Instagram, she is the daughter of a fisherman, and she is a bird-er.

She has also reportedly competed in Miss USA and Miss Teen USA pageants. Her LinkedIn profile also claims that she is an Executive Director of TCE and has previous experience as a tattoo artist. Besides her relationship with Belichick, not much else is known about Hudson's personal life or background.

Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson's relationship

Hudson, who is 48 years younger than Belichick, allegedly met the coach back in 2021 on a flight. The two bonded over a textbook on logic. They were spotted together on multiple occasions in 2023, but their relationship didn't become official until 2024.

During the roast of Tom Brady, many of the players connected to Belichick, including Brady and Rob Gronkowski, poked fun at Belichick's interest in younger women.

One of the biggest moments in the public eye for the Belichick-Hudson relationship was when they walked the red carpet together in December of 2024 at The Museum Gala. There was also the two's viral Halloween post, where Belichick was dressed up as a fisherman and Hudson as a mermaid.

Hudson also honored Belichichick's career when she went to Super Bowl 59 in New Orleans wearing a leather jacket she made herself that honored the biggest moments in Belichick's NFL career.

His relationship with Hudson is controversial for many, considering the age gap, but she has been a supportive girlfriend. She teased Belichick's interest in UNC on Instagram. She was also recently in the news after requiring stitches after an unpleasant incident with DoorDash. However, that is everything we currently know about Bill Belichick's girlfriend Jordon Hudson.