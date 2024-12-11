Bill Belichick is set to become North Carolina football's next head coach, but it also comes with a list of demands from him. The former New England Patriots head coach apparently gave the football program a list full of things that he'd like to have happen if he takes the job, which included his son being able to take the job when he steps down. Some think with that move, Belichick had an ulterior motive, and one of those people was Colin Cowherd.

“I think it’s all about Bill Belichick wanting to give this job to his son in like a year,” Cowherd said on his show. “I think he’s going to get worn out in like a year and say I want to give it to my son. Which by the way, totally get it, I’m a dad, and I totally get it. But where as Deion Sanders went to Colorado, and he was about attitude, us noticing a program that was irrelevant, swag, confidence, and I truly do believe that Deion Sanders really does care about elevating young men. To me, Belichick cares about elevating one young man, his son. I get it, I really do, but that’s not why you take a job.”

Stephen Belichick is finishing up his first season as defensive coordinator at the University of Washington, and when his dad is done coaching at UNC, he'll already have a job lined up. Some would say that's a form of nepotism, similar to how some think LeBron James used his power to get the Lakers to draft Bronny James.

Bill Belichick set to be North Carolina football's next HC

After Bill Belichick and the Patriots parted ways last season, there was still interest from the legendary head coach to go to another NFL program. Belichick had interviews, but teams weren't interested in bringing him in, and this season he's been doing NFL analysis on several platforms.

After Mack Brown didn't exceed expectations as UNC's head coach, the college program was looking to get a veteran head coach, and Belichick was the answer.

Belichick has the third-most wins by any coach in NFL history, and with him taking this job, he won't be able to continue climbing up the leaderboard unless he finds himself back in the league. For now, many will be excited to see how Belichick will turn this program around and if he can find success in a college program with his coaching style.