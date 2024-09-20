Bill Belichick has split up with Linda Holliday. Belichick is one of the greatest coaches in the history of the NFL. He won three NFL Coach of the Year awards and a total of eight Super Bowl rings, two as a defensive coordinator and six as a head coach for the New England Patriots.

Currently, the 72-year-old tactician is a football analyst for ESPN after agreeing to step down as head coach of the Patriots at then end of the 2023 season. He was with the team for 24 years.

Aside from all his achievements, Bill Belichick was the longest-tenured head coach in the NFL. He also holds the record for most Super Bowl wins, most Super Bowl appearances, and the most playoff wins. His excellence allowed him to be part of the NFL’s 2000s and 2010s All-Decade Team, as well as the NFL 100th Anniversary All-Time Team.

However, in this article, we will be looking at his former long-time partner in crime — Bill Belichick’s ex-girlfriend Linda Holliday.

Who is Bill Belichick’s ex-girlfriend Linda Holliday?

Linda Holliday was born on June 5, 1963, in Jupiter, Florida. In 1986, Linda Holliday graduated from Vanderbilt University with a Bachelor of Science degree in radiography. After graduating, she decided not to pursue a medical career, and instead she started competing in beauty pageants.

When she was living at Little Rock, Arkansas, she joined and won the Mrs. Little Rock twice. Holliday then participated in the Mrs. Arkansas pageant where she finished as a runner-up. She eventually coached women who are hoping to join beauty pageants.

Linda Holliday believed that women should be judged by their intelligence and speaking skills. This led to the decision by the Miss America pageant to discontinue their swimsuit competition.

“I am 100 percent for taking it out, and I hope other pageants follow suit,” she told the Boston Herald . “…what I saw was women starving themselves so much they couldn’t speak properly in the interview portion, which counts for a much larger percentage of the final score in the majority of pageants.”

Before meeting Bill Belichick , Linda Holliday had three marriages. She was married to Dennis Hess from Georgia, and they had twin daughters — Ashley and Katrina Hess — together. Her other two ex-husbands were Vaughn Corder from Georgia and Eugene Holliday from Arkansas.

She was not the only one married before their relationship, as Bill Belichick was also married to Debbie Clark from 1975 to 2006. Bill had three children with Debbie; Amanda, Stephen, and Brian.

Bill Belichick and Linda Holliday's relationship

Linda Holliday and Bill Belichick met each other in 2007 in a nightclub in Palm Beach, Florida. During that time, Linda was dating another man but eventually broke things off to pursue a relationship with the NFL coach.

It was said that after their encounter in the Florida nightclub, Bill Belichick sent flowers the following day with a card saying “Thanks for the wonderful evening” — and the rest, as they say, is history.

After that fateful meeting in 2006, Bill Belichick and Linda Holliday were together for 16 years until they broke up in 2022. Holliday was a regular fixture at New England Patriots games.

Aside from supporting her longtime partner on the field, the couple usually went on vacation together after a long season — one constant in Bill Belichick’s life was going to Nantucket, an isolated island off the coast of Cape Cod, Massachusetts.

Bill Belichick has a private and menacing demeanor, but Linda Holliday brought out the unknown side of the former Patriots coach by way of stories and various social media posts.

“I’ll tell you something about Bill,” she said in an interview . “He can sing. And he can sing well. You won’t hear it. You won’t see it. But he can sing well.”

Linda Holliday's career

Between 2005 and 2006, Linda Holliday opened a boutique clothes store called “Blue Indigo Boutique”. Unfortunately, she had to shut down the shop in December of 2009. She then became a TV correspondent for WBZ-TV and myTV38 where she covered the sports section at StyleBoston, a 30-minute lifestyle and entertainment show that aired in six New England states.

Linda Holliday served as the CEO and president of the Bill Belichick Foundation — a foundation that aims to provide coaching, mentorship, and financial support to individuals, communities, and organizations for many years while they were dating. No changes to the leadership of the foundation have been reported since the breakup.

Belichick is reportedly in a new relationship with a much younger woman, Jordon Hudson. However, this is all we know about Bill Belichick's ex-girlfriend Linda Holliday.