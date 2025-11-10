The Buffalo Bills left Week 10 with more than just a loss to the Miami Dolphins. After ruling out rookie Landon Jackson for the rest of the season, the Bills confirmed tight end Dalton Kincaid is also dealing with a potential long-term injury.

The Bills announced that Kincaid, who left the game in the third quarter, is considered week-to-week, NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported. They have not yet ruled him out of their Week 11 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but the injury update all but confirms his looming absence.

Kincaid will likely miss his second game of the year with 29 catches, 448 receiving yards and four touchdowns. He is the team's second-leading receiver through nine games, only trailing slot receiver Khalil Shakir's 457 receiving yards.

If Kincaid misses the game, Dawson Knox will likely become the Bills' full-time tight end in Week 11. Knox has 12 catches for 155 yards and one touchdown through the team's first nine games. Rookie fifth-round pick Jackson Hawes would also be in line for more snaps.

Without Kincaid, the position could struggle against the Buccaneers, who held New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry to just one catch for nine yards in Week 10.

Bills prepare for Buccaneers with Dalton Kincaid injury

Kincaid's injury further adds to the shorthanded Bills' lengthy injury report. Buffalo entirely dropped the ball in Week 10 against the Dolphins, but its multiple absences did not help.

Should he miss Week 11, Kincaid will join Ed Oliver, AJ Epenesa, DeWayne Carter, Michael Hoecht, Taylor Rapp and Damar Hamlin on the sidelines. The Bills were also without Joshua Palmer and Shaq Thompson in Week 10, making their status for the upcoming matchup uncertain.

While most of the injuries are on defense, the Bills suddenly have a few minor offensive concerns. Buffalo committed three turnovers in Week 10, including two from Josh Allen.

They bring those issues into a matchup with the Buccaneers, who are coming off a loss to the Patriots. However, Tampa Bay has forced the sixth-most turnovers per game thus far and boasts the second-best turnover margin in the NFL.