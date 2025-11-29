The Buffalo Bills' comfortable hold on the AFC East has slipped this season. With the rise of the New England Patriots, Buffalo finds themselves two and a half games back from the current division leaders. What is usually an easy cruise for the Bills around this time of the year has turned into a bit of a hectic situation.

The Bills are enjoying this thrill, though. Ahead of a pivotal matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers, head coach Sean McDermott said that the urgency in the building is up.

“Urgency is up,” coach Sean McDermott said, per Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN. “That's important any time of year, but to your point, it's mid- to late November and heading into December. … It's a fun time of year when you're in the hunt.”

The Bills currently have a 7-4 record and are 2 1/2 games behind the 9-2 Patriots in the AFC East. Buffalo still has a chance to steal the division, especially if they win against New England in their matchup in the coming weeks. That being said, the Wild Card might be their safest option to make it to the postseason.

Even as the Bills' division title slips away from them, they are still heavily favored to make it to the postseason. ESPN gives Buffalo an 81% chance to make the postseason, even as they have only a 15% chance to win the AFC East. Their 7-4 record gives them a hefty cushion in what is likely going to be a competitive Wild Card race. Right now, the Bills are tied with the Jaguars and the Chargers, filling out the Wild Card spots likely.

Even with that cushion, though, one loss could be devastating to their playoff chances. A loss to the Steelers this week, for example, could send them crashing down the standings. Expect the Bills to come out hot and ready to fight for their playoff lives.