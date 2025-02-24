Boise State football superstar Ashton Jeanty is expected to be a high pick in April's 2025 NFL Draft and many fans are wondering if he'll participate in the on-field drills at the Combine.

However, it appears the running back will partake in drills in the Broncos' Pro Day while just doing interviews and medical evaluations at the Combine, per Tom Pelissero:

“Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty has elected to participate only in medical evaluations and team interviews at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine, per his agent Henry Organn. He will take part in on-field drills during Boise State’s Pro Day.”

That's not a huge surprise. After all, Jeanty has proved all that he needs to ahead of the draft, putting together a historic 2024 campaign as he helped Boise State claim a spot in the expanded College Football Playoff. The Texas native ran for 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns, finishing as a Heisman Trophy runner-up behind Travis Hunter.

Ashton Jeanty also finished just 27 yards shy of Barry Sanders' college record, which he set in 1988 as a member of the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Jeanty is expected to be the top running back picked in the draft, with some mocks having him selected within the top 20. The Dallas Cowboys, who have the No. 12 pick, are an intriguing landing spot for Jeanty and he's already expressed an interest in playing for America's Team.

The Cowboys are in desperate need of a running back, but they also must strengthen their offensive line in front of Dak Prescott. The Combine takes place from February 27 to March 2 at the usual location, Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. As for Boise State's Pro Day, it's likely going to happen next month.

Ashton Jeanty joins Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders as one of two highly rated prospects to skip the combine drills. Sanders is a potential top-10 pick.