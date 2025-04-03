When it comes to the top of the 2025 NFL Draft, few players draw as varied comps as Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty.

Some believe he's built like LaDainian Tomlinson, others think he plays like DeAngelo Williams, and others still believe he plays like Josh Jacobs, who is currently killing it for the Green Bay Packers. But what does the man who literally puts together a list of the freakiest players in football, Bruce Feldman, think about Jeanty's game?

Well, in his latest mock draft for The Athletic, Feldman shared a review of the Boise State product from a team he faced last season, who placed Jeanty in the same category as former Cowboys starter Ezekiel Elliott based on how he runs the ball.

“You take Ashton Jeanty off that team, and they're not close to a Playoff team,” a college coach told Feldman. “He's got very good vision, good patience. He bounces off people, runs through contact. It was rare for one guy to bring him down. And I liked that he gets better as the game goes on.

“He reminded me of Ezekiel Elliott in how he ran. I do think guys didn't go in with confidence to take him down, like some guys were intimidated by him. That ain't gonna be the case in the NFL.”

In his mock evaluation, which included mentions of Tomlinson, Maurice Jones-Drew, and Alvin Kamara, Feldman had nothing but praise for the Boise State rusher, calling him the best rusher in this year's class and giving him to the Bears at pick 10, where he would instantly jump D'Andre Swift to become the top offensive foil to Caleb Williams.

After turning the Broncos into a playoff team in 2024, could Jeanty have a similar impact on the Bears, too? Would the Bears be able to pound the ground with Jeanty leading the way like Ben Johnson's Detroit Lions did last season, allowing Swift to become a deadly change-of-pace option instead of a bell cow? While only time will tell, if Jeanty is available and the Bears' preferred offensive tackles are not, Chicago might just make a massive swing and put their new interior offensive linemen to good use as run blockers for a Mountain West legend.