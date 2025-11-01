Boise State football watched blue become red in a new, embarrassing way for the Broncos. Fresno State, a 17.5-point underdog, obliterated the Broncos' 16-game home winning streak 30-7. But also got BSU to hit a new low.

Boise State hasn't lost by 20+ points on the blue turf since 1996 — when state rival Idaho blasted BSU 64-19 to close that season off. The Broncos walked off in dismay, while the visitors sprinted toward the Milk Can Trophy.

FINAL: Fresno State 30, Boise State 7!!!! The Milk Can stays with the ‘Dogs!!! #FresnoState #GoDogs pic.twitter.com/29zM0q6G2I — BarkBoard.com (@BarkBoard) November 1, 2025 Expand Tweet

BSU even faced a Bulldogs team embarrassed by another rival in San Diego State — with FS taking a rough 23-0 shutout loss at Valley Children's Stadium. Boise State also delivered a past history of trouncing the Bulldogs in its famed colored field.

Fans, however, jumped all over the Broncos during and after Saturday's embarrassment.

Boise State fans rip Broncos after Fresno State debacle

Saturday immediately started in concerning fashion for BSU: Quarterback Maddux Madsen limped off then got carted out. Madsen eventually returned, but on crutches and never took snaps the rest of the afternoon.

Article Continues Below

Worse for the 2024 College Football Playoff team? Boise lost to a team that settled for 35 passing yards throughout the day. Fans on the side of the blue ripped into the Broncos on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

“Boise State has the best AD in the country, a great collective, solid donor base, and pretty good NIL resources for our size. What I saw today was a coaching staff that is not a good steward of these resources,” a BSU alumnus posted online.

Former Boise State 247Sports insider Kevin Hiatt was more relentless in the critique — more so for head coach Spencer Danielson.

“I like what Danielson stands for, what he says, and how he acts…but I do not like the product he has put on the field for 90% of this season. This team has been undisciplined, unfocused, and lacking heart. It might not be fair, but the standard here is way higher than this,” was one of Hiatt's tweets.

One more fan called the performance “unacceptable” and one that should “piss off” the fanbase. Meanwhile, the winning coach Matt Entz responded nicely to his Week 1 letdown against Kansas.

The rout of BSU becomes his biggest victory during his tenure at FS, plus his first Milk Can victory. He and the Bulldogs also severely damage the Broncos' hunt for a Mountain West Conference repeat in the process in handing BSU its third loss.