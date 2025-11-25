The LSU football team is looking for a new head coach, after Brian Kelly was axed earlier this year. One former LSU football player is salivating at the thought of the Tigers bringing in Lane Kiffin. Kiffin, who coaches at Ole Miss, is seen as a top candidate for the position.

Former LSU and NFL football player Tyrann Mathieu loves the idea of Kiffin in Baton Rouge.

“Lane would be a perfect fit,” Mathieu said in an interview with CasinoBeats. “I think that’ll be cinematic of him being in Baton Rouge. Obviously, he’s probably the safest pick. I think Frank Wilson being an interim coach right now, that’s offering them some type of stability, especially with being on the recruiting trail because Frank is such a great recruiter.”

Mathieu said he has very little of a connection with Kiffin. He played at LSU from 2010-2011.

“The only relationship I have with Lane was way back in 2009-2010, I went to his camp in Tennessee,” Mathieu added. “I had a great camp. I felt like I dominated the seven-on-seven and one-on-one portions, and Lane did not give me a scholarship. Every time I played against him, I always reminded him about that. But to his credit, he didn’t know I was gonna be who I was. I always poke fun at him about that, because I really didn’t want to go to Tennessee — I wanted to go to LSU.”

LSU is one of several power 4 programs looking for a new head coach. Others include Florida, Oklahoma State and California.

Speculation about Lane Kiffin is mounting

LSU has competition for Kiffin's services. He has also been mentioned as a possible hire at Florida. Kiffin could also end up staying at Ole Miss, who is on their way to a College Football Playoff berth.

Kiffin is a journeyman coach who has been just about everywhere. He previously was the head coach at Florida Atlantic, Tennessee and USC. He also spent a little time coaching in the NFL for the Raiders, when they played in Oakland. Kiffin also spent some time as an assistant at Alabama under Nick Saban.

This season, Ole Miss is 10-1 overall and currently tied for third in the SEC. Time will tell if LSU football is able to hire Kiffin.