The regular season comes to an end this week, and the race for the Heisman Trophy is also starting to become clearer. A frontrunner has been established, with others still having an outside chance, and more players just hoping for the invite to New York. Still, nothing is decided until ballots are cast, and these players are still in the running in this edition of the Heisman Trophy Power Rankings.

1. Fernando Mendoza – Quarterback – Indiana

Fernando Mendoza has established himself as the clear favorite to win the Heisman. Odds provided by FanDuel, at the time of writing, have Mendoza as the heavy favorite over the rest of the field. The Indiana quarterback has led the Hoosiers to an undefeated season so far, and will make it to the Big Ten Championship with a win over Purdue. In the process, Mendoza has been dominant.

He has passed for 2,641 yards and 30 touchdowns. He has also thrown just five interceptions while sitting fourth in the nation in QBR. Finally, he also has five rushing touchdowns. The junior quarterback may be coming off his best game as well. He completed 22 of 24 passes against Wisconsin for 299 yards and four touchdowns. If Indiana keeps winning, and Mendoza keeps playing like this, he will be hoisting the Heisman in New York.

2. Julian Sayin – Quarterback – Ohio State

Julian Sayin continues to sit in the second spot in the rankings. The sophomore quarterback has been solid this year, passing for 2,832 yards and 27 touchdowns. He also has four interceptions. Still, he has not been putting up big numbers in the last two weeks. Against UCLA, he passed for just 182 yards and a touchdown, and then against Rutgers, it was just 157 yards and two touchdowns.

This week will be huge for his Heisman candidacy against rival Michigan. Sayin gets a lot of credit for Ohio State being the best team in the nation, but a loss to Michigan could end his campaign for the Heisman. It could also be a major boost. The game will provide a chance for the quarterback to have his Heisman moment, something he has been missing so far this year.

3. Diego Pavia – Quarterback – Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt heads into the game with Tennessee as a ranked team for the first time since 1958. It is also the first time both Vandy and Tennessee will be ranked in the AP Poll during this game in the 119-year history. A major reason for the success of the Commodores has been the play of Diego Pavia. He has passed for 2,924 yards with 26 touchdowns this year. Further, he has just six interceptions while sitting fifth nationally in QBR. It is not just the passing game for Pavia, though. He has also run for 661 yards and eight scores this year.

Pavia is also coming off another massive game. Against Kentucky, he completed 33 of 39 passes for 484 yards and five touchdowns. He did throw one interception, but also ran in a touchdown. In the last three games, the senior quarterback has passed for 1,226 yards, 11 touchdowns, and one interception. He has also run for 203 yards and three scores. A massive game against Tennessee should at least get him an invite to New York, and could put him in a position to take home the award.

4. Jeremiyah Love – Running back – Notre Dame

Jeremiyah Love is the top non-quarterback in the Power Rankings. Notre Dame just defeated Syracuse 70-7, and in the process, Love tied Jerome Bettis for touchdowns in a single season. He has run for 1,306 yards and 17 touchdowns this year, while also adding 274 yards receiving and three touchdowns.

He has also been at his best as of late. He has run for over 130 yards in four of the last five games. Love also has multiple touchdowns in three of the last four games. For all the greatness of Love this year, he is still third in the nation in rushing while also sitting third in rushing touchdowns. The fact that he is not the best player in the country in any one singular aspect could hurt his Heisman chances.

5. Marcel Reed – Quarterback – Texas A&M

Marcel Reed drops in the rankings this week after other contenders had massive games. He has had a solid season so far for the Aggies. The sophomore quarterback has passed for 2,752 yards and 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He has also run for six touchdowns. Reed is 14th in QBR this year and has had some down games. One of those was just this past weekend. Reed had a chance to pad the stats last week, but he was rested by Mike Elko as Texas A&M prepares to face Texas. Last week, he attempted just 15 passes for 120 yards, but did throw three touchdown passes.

Reed needs a massive game against Texas to ride in the standings. Regardless, a big win in a rivalry game could help Reed's case. A win in this game and the SEC Championship likely gets him an invite to New York.

6. Jacob Rodriguez – Linebacker – Texas Tech

Jacob Rodriguez is the top defensive player in the rankings. It will take a lot of luck for the linebacker even to make it to New York, but he deserves consideration. Rodriguez is getting Heisman hype from Robert Griffin III based on his play so far this year. The linebacker leads the team with 97 tackles this year, while also having a sack. Further, he has six pass breakups and four interceptions, plus seven forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He has scored once on defense and run in a touchdown on offense this season.

Defensive players rarely win the Heisman, but Rodriguez is the best defender in the nation and should get votes for the award. He has been the main cog in the defensive engine for Texas Tech, which could be heading to the College Football Playoff.

7. Gunner Stockton – Quarterback – Georgia

Gunner Stockton is still sticking around as a candidate for the award, but is much more of a long shot. Stockton has passed for 2,465 yards and 19 touchdowns with four interceptions. Still, he has not had any mind blowing games. He threw for 304 yards and two touchdowns with a rushing touchdown against Tennessee. He also threw for 289 yards and four scores against Ole Miss.

Stockton will need some help to make a Heisman case. Not only does he need a big game against Georgia Tech, while outdueling Haynes King, who could contend for this same spot, but needs help from other teams. Stockton could move up in the rankings if Georgia can make the SEC title game. To make it, they will need a loss from Texas A&M or Alabama this week. Without the conference title, he likely will not have much of a case, but will finish in the top-10 of voting.