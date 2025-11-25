The 2025 Arkansas football season quickly turned into a disaster. The Razorbacks let go of Sam Pittman early on in the football season and named Bobby Petrino their interim head coach, and nothing got better. The Razorbacks have struggled during the majority of the year, but are now closing in on a new head coach with the regular season coming to a close.

On3 Sports college football insider and reporter, Pete Nakos, has reported that the search has been coming down to the wire for Arkansas and that North Texas coach Eric Morris has become one of the hottest candidates during this coaching carousel. The Razorbacks have been talking to Morris, but Oklahoma State has also been in on him, making his decision more interesting as we get closer to a deal being finalized.

Nakos reported, “North Texas head coach Eric Morris has emerged as one of the hottest Group of Six coaches in this coaching carousel. And while all the focus is on Lane Kiffin and his decision, Morris has become a top contender at Arkansas and Oklahoma State.”

Morris has burst onto the college football scene due to his offenses over the last few seasons as an offensive coordinator and now a head coach for the Mean Green. He has earned a reputation as a quarterback whisperer, highlighted by his role in developing Patrick Mahomes and Cam Ward.

Nakos also reported that there are still a handful of coaches in the mix and that this has not been done with Morris yet.

“Morris’ name has become a popular one at Arkansas, in the mix with USF’s Alex Golesh, Memphis’ Ryan Silverfield, and Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack. On3 could not verify Matt Campbell’s interest in the Arkansas job, as rumors circulated on social media over the weekend. The Arkansas coaching search is expected to have some clarity on its direction in the next 24 hours or so. Athletic director Hunter Yurachek has spoken with over 20 candidates and has worked to keep the search low-profile.”

Oklahoma State has been eyeing Morris next to Arkansas after they fired Mike Gundy early in the season, too. However, Golesh, Wommack, and Texas A&M offensive coordinator Collin Klein are also still in the mix for the Cowboys.

The Razorbacks have options to choose from, but if they want Morris, they might get in a bidding war with the Cowboys. This coaching carousel is getting ready to end, and it's going to get really interesting down the stretch.