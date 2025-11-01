The Boston College football team has had a season to forget. Boston College can post their finest victory of the season though on Saturday, as the Eagles take on Notre Dame. Boston College is making the decision on who to start at quarterback.

“Sources: Boston College will start Dylan Lonergan at quarterback against No. 12 Notre Dame today. Grayson James started the past two games for the Eagles, but he got banged up against Louisville. It’s not a serious injury, and James could be available today,” ESPN's Pete Thamel reported on X, formerly Twitter.

The Eagles are last in the ACC this year. Boston College is just 1-7 on the campaign, with an 0-5 ACC record. The squad has lost seven games in a row.

Boston College football has been a disappointment this year

The Eagles are led by head coach Bill O'Brien, who is in his second season at the school. O'Brien made a bowl game in year 1, and also had an upset victory over Florida State. Things looked promising with the football program after 2024.

This campaign though has been a disaster. Boston College defeated Fordham to start the year, but picked up no other wins since. The squad also got blown out by Clemson and Pittsburgh in conference play.

O'Brien is refusing to give up, despite the ugly season.

“You know, the sky is falling to everyone outside of this program, but not to anyone inside the program,” O’Brien said in October, per Sports Illustrated. “I'm talking about the people in the team meeting room. The sky is not falling. We got great kids that care about Boston College that play their a**** off. We got coaches working day in and day out to get it right. Outside of the program, sky's falling. Inside that team meeting room, nobody believes that.”

Boston College and Notre Dame play at 3:30 ET on Saturday. Notre Dame has won five games in a row.