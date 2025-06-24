The BYU football program has nailed the recruiting process over the past few years. The Cougars have stayed strong during this recruiting cycle, repeatedly stealing top talent away from other schools. BYU ended up landing one of the best quarterbacks in the 2026 recruiting class.

Five-star QB Ryder Lyons has committed to BYU per Hayes Fawcett of On3. He chose BYU over Oregon.

Lyons' commitment makes BYU football history. He is the highest-ranked quarterback to join the program.

Lyons will take an LDS Mission following his senior year in high school. He already has plenty of connections to BYU.

“Very familiar, my family went there, my sisters went there, obviously a big part of my faith,” Lyons said per Steve Wiltfong of On3. “Coach (Aaron) Roderick, coach (Kalani) Sitake, amazing people to talk to, great relationships with them.”

Aside from his connections, Lyons is excited about the future of the BYU football program.

“Great coaches, BYU had a huge year, 11 wins,” Lyons said. “A very good success rate with quarterbacks.”

BYU football got the final official visit from QB Ryder Lyons

There was already a good chance that Lyons would choose BYU when the recruiting process began.

However, it certainly helped that BYU football managed to get his last official visit.

“BYU has been on me from the start,” Lyons told On3’s Chad Simmons ahead of his official. “I have been there so many times. I know a lot about the program, I have a lot of good relationships there and they have made me feel like a top guy from the very beginning.”

Lyons was proud to see the Cougars win 11 games in 2024. He will look to continue the program's winning ways during his tenure at BYU.

“I just want to win, so seeing what they did last season, seeing how they played and knowing the trajectory of the program did a lot for me,” Lyons added. “I am a competitor. Having a chance to win is something very important to me. They were right there last season, they won a lot of games and it looks like they can build on that. That was big for me to see.”

BYU fans have plenty of reason for optimism about the future of the program.