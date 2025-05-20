The BYU football team picked up a big win on the recruiting trail Monday as three-star wide receiver Terrance Saryon flipped his commitment from Washington to the Cougars. Saryon originally committed to the Huskies back in November, but after an official visit to BYU last week, he decided that he wanted to flip. Saryon does still have an official visit scheduled to Washington, and that is slated for June 20th.

“BREAKING: BYU has landed a commitment from Vancouver (Wash.) Evergreen receiver Terrance Saryon, flipping him from Washington,” Brandon Huffman said in a post.

There were a few things that went into Terrance Saryon's decision to flip his commitment to the BYU football team. First, he is confident that he can quickly be a contributor for the Cougars, and all in all, it just felt like a good fit for him.

“I felt like I fit in BYU's scheme better,” Saryon said, according to an article from 247Sports. “I feel like I can come into coach Fesi's (Sitake) receiver room and impact it early. Another deciding factor for me was how natural everything was on my unofficial. It really felt like I was at home.”

Saryon is a three-star recruit, according to 247Sports. He is the #892 player in the 2026 recruiting class, the #60 athlete and the #10 player in the state of Washington. Saryon currently attends Evergreen High School in Vancouver, WA. The Huskies are his home-state school, but Saryon wants to play for BYU.

Don't be fooled by the fact that Saryon is only a three-star. He has a lot of potential, and he seems to be on the rise right now. The BYU football team is getting a good one.

“Saryon has had a very good off-season and shined at multiple events,” Saryon's scouting report reads. “He was a top performer at the Avery Strong Showcase, Under Armour Camp in Seattle and Oregon’s Saturday Night Live event. He’s a versatile player who projects as a slot receiver in college but plays out wide and some running back as well at Evergreen. He’s quick and shifty with some wiggle and a lot of make you miss ability.”

Saryon's good speed should help him a lot at BYU as well. It will obviously be a big factor with his route-running, but it could lead to him being a weapon on special teams as well.

“He’s not a burner and needs to continue to improve his top end speed but has good short area burst and is tough to bring down in the open field,” the scouting report reads. “He has really good hands, doesn’t fight the football and is one of the better route runners in the region as well. He can create quick separation at the line, work the middle of the field and occasionally stretch the field as well. He should also be a threat on end arounds and reverses and could impact the game as a punt returner as well.”

BYU now has the 33rd-best 2026 recruiting class in the country. The Cougars have landed eight commitments. Two of those players are four-star recruits, and the other six are three-stars.

This is a big get for the BYU football team as Terrance Saryon has the potential to flourish into a talented WR while playing for the Cougars. Getting a win on the recruiting trail over Washington is big as well, and it should give the team some momentum.