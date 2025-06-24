A big decision is being announced on Tuesday as five-star 2026 quarterback Ryder Lyons is announcing where he will play college football. Lyons is deciding between BYU, Oregon, USC, Ole Miss and Ohio State. He has a lot of good options, and it might be the BYU football team that ends up getting the job done here. Head coach Kalani Sitake and the Cougars received multiple expert predictions on Monday to land the coveted signal-caller.

NEW: On3’s @SWiltfong_ and @PeteNakos_ have logged expert predictions for BYU to land 5-star QB Ryder Lyons😼,” On3 Recruits said in a post. “Lyons is set to announce his commitment tomorrow.”

Ryder Lyons is a five-star recruit, according to 247Sports. He is the #13 player in the 2026 recruiting class, the #4 QB and the top player in the state of California. Lyons currently attends Folsom High School in Folsom, CA. USC is the in-state school, but BYU is the one picking up the predictions.

“Lyons is an exceptional talent and has been one of the top quarterbacks in the region since his sophomore year,” Lyons' scouting report reads. “Has rare combination of arm talent and movement ability and can shred a defense with his arm and his legs. A pure thrower with a live arm and understands how to change speeds and throw with anticipation. Accurate to all three levels of the field and throws the deep ball with touch and can rip fastballs in to tight windows. Equally dangerous when a play breaks down and has to improvise off-script.”

If the BYU football team does in fact land a commitment here, it will be getting a program-changing talent that has the potential to excel in college and beyond.

“Elite in his ability to make multiple defenders miss and is creative in how he can buy time and make a throw down the field or take off and run for plus yards,” the scouting report continues. “He's a tough kid who doesn't shy away from contact and will take a shot but hang in the pocket to deliver the football. A highly competitive player with a strong off the field work ethic and draws raves from his coaches and teammates for his leadership skill. Has one of the highest ceilings among the quarterback group in his class and assuming he continues to develop, should be playing on Sunday's for a very long time.”

The wait is almost over as Ryder Lyons is set to announce his college decision on June 24th. This would be a massive pickup for Kalani Sitake and the BYU football team.