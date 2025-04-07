The BYU football team picked up a big win on the recruiting trail on Monday as the Cougars landed a commitment from four-star tight end Brock Harris. BYU had some stiff competition here as they beat out Georgia, Oregon and Michigan for the prized recruit. The Cougars had a big season on the gridiron last year, and if they can start beating out top programs for recruits, BYU can become a consistent contender.

“BREAKING: Four-Star TE Brock Harris has Committed to BYU, he tells me for @on3recruits,” Hayes Fawcett said in a post. “The 6’6 240 TE from Saint George, UT chose the Cougars over Michigan, Oregon, & UGA He’s the 3rd Highest-Ranked recruit to commit to BYU in the modern ranking era.”

Brock Harris is a four-star recruit, according to 247Sports. He is the #56 player in the 2026 class, the #5 TE and the top player in the state of Utah. Harris currently attends Pine View High School in St. George, Utah.

“Harris is one of the nation’s top tight end prospects and one of the most versatile as well,” Harris' scouting report reads. “He’s a true every down tight end who can play in any situation. He’s not just a pass catching tight end, although he does excel as a receiver, he’s a strong in-line blocker who can play attached to the line of scrimmage. He can move around from the slot, out wide and even play as an h-back. He’s an advanced route runner with excellent hands and attacks the football.”

Harris likely won't have to spend a lot of time on the BYU football bench as he should be able to quickly make an impact on the Cougars' offense.

“He catches the ball well through contact and knows how to use his frame to carve out separation from an opposing defender,” the scouting report continues. “He’s a tough kid who plays a physical game and shows some tackle breaking ability after the catch. He’s not an elite athlete right now in terms of burst and separation speed down the field and as he continues to improve in this area, he can take his game to another level. He has a college body right now and is one of the most, ‘ready to play now,’ tight end prospects in the ’26 class.”

This is a massive get for the BYU football team and one that should help the Cougars continue to build momentum on the recruiting trail. The future continues to look bright for head coach Kalani Sitake and his program.