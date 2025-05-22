BYU football' starting quarterback Jake Retzlaff faces serious accusations after a woman filed a civil lawsuit on Tuesday.

The civil lawsuit claims he raped, strangled, and assaulted her in his Provo home in 2023, per The Salt Lake Tribune. The case, submitted to Utah’s 4th District Court, comes from a plaintiff identified as Jane Doe A.G.

According to court documents, the incident took place on the night of November 22, 2023. The two had initially connected through social media and met in person that evening.

After spending time with friends, they returned to Retzlaff’s residence to watch a movie. During that time, Retzlaff allegedly escalated physical contact despite the woman’s repeated objections. Eventually, he forced himself on her, strangled her until she lost consciousness, and bit her in multiple areas, according to the complaint.

In the days that followed, the woman sought medical attention. She underwent a sexual assault examination and presented visible injuries, including a cut lip, deep bruises on her neck, and contusions on her thighs. Medical professionals documented these injuries as part of the evaluation.

Initially, she chose not to name Retzlaff in her report to the Provo Police Department. However, she later identified him after learning that another complaint had been made against a BYU football player. In addition, she alleges that a responding officer discouraged her from filing charges, stating that “sexual assault victims never get justice.”

Retzlaff, through his attorney Mark Baute, strongly denied the allegations. Baute emphasized his client’s “factual innocence” and vowed to contest the claims in court. “We are confident the truth will prevail, and we will seek justice in the courtroom,” Baute said.

Although the lawsuit outlines disturbing allegations, no criminal charges have been filed against Retzlaff at this time. BYU responded to the news in a brief statement, affirming that it takes such matters seriously. The university added that it is following established Title IX protocols but declined further comment due to privacy regulations (h/t Sports Illustrated).

Retzlaff joined BYU from Riverside City College and took over as the Cougars’ starting quarterback during the 2024 season. He led the team to an impressive 11-2 record and a berth in the Alamo Bowl. Notably, Retzlaff became the first Jewish starting quarterback in BYU football history, marking a milestone for the program.

Ultimately, the lawsuit seeks compensation for both physical and emotional harm. As the legal process unfolds, both the university and the college football community await further developments.