A handful of players on the Atlanta Braves will take part in the World Baseball Classic. Among them are Ronald Acuna Jr. and Ozzie Albies.

Acuna Jr. will be representing Team Venezuela, and Albies will be playing for The Netherlands. Both released a video of them trading barbs before the tournament began at Braves' training camp.

Ronald Acuña Jr. and Ozzie Albies doing some World Baseball Classic trash talking 😂 pic.twitter.com/piNN4KyyRG — World Baseball Classic (@WBCBaseball) February 28, 2026

The World Baseball Classic is set to begin on Mar. 5 and run until Mar. 17. Venezuela has competed in the WBC since the inaugural tournament in 2006. Additionally, their best finish was reaching the semifinal in 2009.

Meanwhile, the Netherlands reached the semifinals in 2013 and 2017.

Last season, Albies finished batting .240 with 16 home runs, 74 RBIs, and 145 hits. Furthermore, Albies is bouncing back from a season-ending wrist injury. Also, Acuna finished batting .290 with 21 home runs, 42 RBIs, and 98 hits.

Article Continues Below

Albies is competing in his first-ever World Baseball Classic. Meanwhile, Acuna is taking part in his second WBC after playing in 2023. During the tournament, he went 4-for-18 at the plate, which included a double.

Japan won the 2023 World Baseball Classic. Venezuela made it to the quarterfinals before losing to the United States 9-7.

Afterward, Acuna went on to win the NL MVP with a .337 batting average, 217 hits, 41 home runs, and 106 RBIs. Plus, the Braves won the NL East with a 104-58 record before losing to the Philadelphia Phillies in the NLDS in four games.

Altogether, the Braves came away with a record of 76-86, finishing fourth in the NL East and missing the playoffs. Atlanta will complete their Spring Training on Mar. 24. Their season opener will begin on Mar. 27 against the Kansas City Royals at home.