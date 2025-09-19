The Clemson Tigers got some positive injury updates on wide receiver Antonio Williams and two other starters ahead of this week's matchup against the Syracuse Orange.

Clemson has dealt with some injuries as they try to bounce back from a 1-2 start to the 2025 season. They started the campaign with a 17-10 loss to the No. 3 LSU Tigers, bounced back with a 27-16 win over the Troy Trojans, but fell to the No. 18 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

They've played these games without the services of Williams, safety Khalil Barnes (missed two out of three) and offensive lineman Tristan Leigh. Despite this, ESPN's college football insider Pete Thamel had an injury update that will encourage Clemson's base about their quality moving forward.

“Big change for Clemson. The three injured starters — S Khalil Barnes, LT Tristan Leigh, WR Antonio Williams — are all probable for the Syracuse game. They all missed the last two games,” Thamel wrote.

What lies ahead for Antonio Williams, Clemson

It's a great update for the Clemson Tigers to get about Antonio Williams and the other starters.

Article Continues Below

Williams is an explosive player in the Tigers' receiving corps. In the 2024 campaign, he recorded 75 receptions for 904 yards and 11 touchdowns, all career highs. His return to the field would benefit the team's offense overall.

Clemson is averaging 19.3 points per game on offense while allowing 19 points per game on defense. While the defense has been solid against some of the best squads in the country, the offense leaves a lot of room for improvement.

Cade Klubnik has been shaky to start the 2025 season for Clemson. He completed 52 passes out of 88 attempts for 633 yards and three touchdowns at the cost of committing three interceptions.

Adam Randall has shined in the Tigers' run game. He attempted 41 carries for 208 net yards and three touchdowns while making six catches for 37 yards. As for the receiving corps, Bryant Wesco Jr. stands out with 18 receptions for 310 yards and three touchdowns.

The Tigers await their matchup in Week 4, hosting the Syracuse Orange on Sept. 20 at 12 p.m. ET. After that, they will be on the road for their next contest, facing the North Carolina Tar Heels on Oct. 4.