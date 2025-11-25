As Oklahoma enters its regular-season finale, its star signal caller, John Mateer, is embracing the stakes that come with a potential College Football Playoff berth on the line. The No. 8 Sooners (9-2, 5-2 SEC) host LSU this weekend with a chance to strengthen their postseason resume and keep their hopes of a first-round home game alive.

Mateer acknowledged that while OU continues to win, the offense has not consistently played to its early-season standard. The redshirt junior explained that some of the unit’s recent passing struggles stem from his own approach, particularly a reluctance to attack vertically.

“It's a lot of me just taking short, easy stuff to keep us in efficient situations, downs and distances. Then (we need to) hit the shots; those are game changers, and (I) tried (deep throws) a little more and just didn't land them which is fine. We'll get better,” Mateer explained.

Against Missouri, those short throws produced Sooners' only touchdowns — an 87-yard catch-and-run from Isaiah Sategna and an 8-yard strike to Javonnie Gibson. Mateer credited the team’s belief in each other for weathering the slow start.

When asked what Oklahoma’s timely scoring says about the offense, Mateer emphasized the group’s resilience.

“I would say, just because we haven't scored, the first quarter didn't go well,” said Mateer. “But we didn't get down and we still believed. We believe in each other and then we know we get opportunity. And we got enough players, we can break a game open. And that's what happened.”

While the offense sputtered, finishing with only 276 total yards and just 173 passing yards from Mateer, it was Oklahoma’s defense that ultimately secured the 17-6 win.

Mateer has averaged just 174 passing yards since returning from the hand injury he suffered in September. Statistically, a sharp drop from the 304 yards per game he posted beforehand. However, Oklahoma did attempt to stretch the field more against Missouri, even if the deep shots didn’t connect.

With LSU (7-4, 3-4 SEC) visiting Norman on Saturday, the Sooners know they must find more balance offensively. A win would keep their playoff hopes very much alive, and Mateer insists the unit is close to breaking through at the right time.