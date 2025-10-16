Clemson’s late-season hopes may once again hinge on the health of Cade Klubnik. After a sluggish 1-3 start to the year, the Tigers have clawed their way back to .500 behind back-to-back explosive performances from their starting quarterback.

Klubnik threw for 534 yards and six touchdowns in wins over North Carolina and Boston College, rekindling optimism around Dabo Swinney’s offense. But that optimism may be short-lived; Klubnik’s status for Saturday’s matchup against SMU remains uncertain after he suffered a sprained ankle in the third quarter of last week’s win.

According to On3 Sports, there is “significant concern” within the program about whether Klubnik will be healthy enough to play. One team source described his status as a “game-time decision,” while another suggested that even that would be “a best-case scenario.” Klubnik injured his right ankle on a scramble toward the end zone, falling awkwardly as he was tackled by multiple defenders.

Swinney told reporters that Klubnik has been “limited” in practice and remains day-to-day. “We’ve just been taking our time with him,” the coach said Wednesday. “He’s gone from day-to-day to hour-to-hour. Hopefully by tomorrow he’ll be minute-to-minute.” Clemson will submit its first official injury report to the ACC tonight.

If Klubnik can’t go, backups Christopher Vizzina and Trent Pearman are preparing to split snaps. Vizzina, a third-year sophomore, has been viewed as Klubnik’s heir apparent and took over for him in the win at Boston College, though he struggled to move the ball consistently. Swinney defended the young quarterback after a red-zone interception, saying,

“That one’s on us as coaches. We shouldn’t have put him in that situation.”

The timing of Klubnik’s injury is particularly frustrating given Clemson’s offensive turnaround. Over the past two games, the Tigers’ passing attack has looked sharper and more balanced than at any point earlier in the season, while the run game, buoyed by a strong performance from freshman tackle Brayden Jacobs, found new life with 226 rushing yards against Boston College.

Still, with Clemson sitting at 3-3 and hosting a 4-2 SMU team that ranks near the bottom nationally in pass defense, the Tigers can’t afford another setback. Whether Klubnik plays or not, Swinney insists the goal remains the same: “We’ve stunk at home lately. It’s time to change that.”