Clemson football is watching its season implode after three games into 2025. Cade Klubnik has struggled and Dabo Swinney lost his cool during his Tuesday Tigers press conference.

The Tigers face a litany of problems outside of quarterback and head coach, though. All after Georgia Tech pulled the 24-21 stunner on Saturday — which left Clemson fans in distress.

Lots of blame for how Clemson played is spread around. Including where and how they can fix these issues starting with who's at the top.

Dabo Swinney starts the series of blame

Addressing the elephant in the room: How Swinney is coaching this team, let alone how he's navigating in this current era.

Swinney built teams that many feared out of Death Valley — becoming annual national title game contenders and sending out NFL Draft talent.

Georgia Tech exposed his run defense badly, piling 147 rushing yards against his defense. Swinney's defense even features a potential first rounder on the defensive line in Peter Woods.

But here's a massive flaw Swinney hasn't addressed yet: First half struggles. Clemson looked inept out the gate in all three games — including falling behind by 16 against Troy. His offenses looked slow and inconsistent in all three games — even with a pro-caliber QB.

Swinney is showing he's become slower to adjust. While he can cast blame on personnel issues and play-calling flaws, Swinney is still responsible for both as head coach.

This also stems from Swinney trusting younger defenders way more than seasoned additions in the portal. Swinney is one of the few power conference coaches who still remains attached to what worked for Clemson in the past.

Swinney must prevent losing trust in players he brought in

The longtime Clemson head coach took things a step further. Swinney called out his own defensive back Ashton Hampton after benching him.

“I mean we’re playing man coverage and he’s looking in the backfield. So just precision in what we do, detail, eye discipline. I mean it just, we’ve got to be better, and technique and fundamentals,” Swinney said via Thomas Goldkamp of On3/Rivals.

Hampton is still a Swinney recruit. Not someone who came via the College Football Transfer Portal who's trying to adjust to Clemson's ways.

Clemson played a soft perimeter defense against the Yellow Jackets, allowing GT to move the ball.

He still called Hampton “a special talent.” Swinney believes he'll bounce back. But a Swinney recruit underperforming falls on the head coach. He brought in Hampton believing he can be impactful. Swinney must find new ways to keep him confident the next time he gets thrown back into the mix.

Offense must figure out how to change

Klubnik plays like a QB who's dropping his NFL stock. All after hearing first round chatter. Longtime draft analyst Todd McShay is one writing off Klubnik's draft prospects while on “The Triple Option” podcast.

But it doesn't help that wide receivers are dropping the football too. Including Bryant Wesco Jr. losing his grip on a big one during the fourth quarter.

Looks like it's time to switch the philosophy — and focus on the ground game first.

Adam Randall was a highlight in averaging 5.3 yards per carry in the loss. Tyler Brown averaged 13 yards a carry. But this approach takes less pressure off Klubnik. Clemson started its first offensive series with a pass in two of its three games. They began with a running play in the Troy win.

Regardless, Swinney and his coaching staff needs to find a way to reinstall confidence in Klubnik. Scaling back the offense to take pressure off him could be the move.