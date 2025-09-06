Clemson football sounded off the upset alert alarm for the second straight week. But this time Troy has the Tigers facing an 0-2 start. All thanks to a brutal first half in Death Valley.

Fresh off falling to an LSU team lower ranked than Clemson, the Tigers struggled against the Trojans. The latter taking a stunning 16-0 lead before halftime.

But Tiger fans got in shambles after this now infamous pick six pulled off by Troy:

Troy PICK SIX😳 The Trojans lead No. 8 Clemson (via ESPN) pic.twitter.com/RSQ3RkZ2Rm — On3 (@On3sports) September 6, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Trojans showed blitz and ultimately rushed five. One Troy defender even accidentally knocked over a teammate. But Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik still threw the costly interception inside his own 10-yard line.

And fans reacted to the struggling half. With some roasting the Tigers.

‘Clemson might be broken' among reactions vs. Troy

FanDuel joined the reactionary posts. Believing that “Clemson might be broken.”

They weren't the only national presence reacting to the first half debacle. Even Fox College Football's X account roasted the Tigers.

College football insider for On3/Rivals Brett McMurphy heard the jeers and posted about it. And the booing came out before the 6-yard interception return.

“Boo birds are out at Clemson. Tigers losing to Troy 10-0 in 2nd quarter, with only 64 yards offense,” McMurphy posted.

Barstool Clemson called out the Tigers — saying the performance is downright embarrassing. One fan even posted this thought involving Dabo Swinney potentially attempting to change the College Football Playoff format.

Dabo swinney going to ncaa headquarters to announce a 500 team playoff so Clemson can get in pic.twitter.com/a9bd9n6HNv — John (@iam_johnw) September 6, 2025

CBS Sports analyst and oddsmaker Todd Fuhrman became even more relentless with his critique of the Tigers.

“I thought Clemson could contend for a national title before the season; I’m not convinced this offense could win C-USA with what we’ve seen to start the season,” Fuhrman said.

The host Tigers managed to avoid the shutout. Kicking a field goal late in the second half with under two minutes left. But fans still were in shambles in witnessing a second straight first half letdown on Clemson's side.