Florida State football recruits received assurance Mike Norvell will be a part of their future. Norvell is returning for 2026 despite FSU one loss away from losing its bowl eligibility status. But a big '26 interior offensive line commit won't be joining the Seminoles' future plans.

Da'Ron Parks is the latest decommit for the ‘Noles, Hayes Fawcett of On3/Rivals revealed Monday. The native of Nitro, West Virginia was expected to add an impressive 6-foot-5, 310-pound frame to the FSU offensive line.

Parks isn't the only past trench commit for FSU to reopen his process. Defensive lineman James Carrington backed out of his Florida State pledge in August — two weeks before the epic upset of Alabama.

But one of the biggest losses for FSU was four-star quarterback Brady Smigiel reopening his process in January, who's since chosen Michigan.

Has Florida State landed recruiting wins late into 2026 cycle?

Not every member of FSU's 2026 class has dipped out of their commitment.

But the ‘Noles managed to flip one talent originally heading to the Southeastern Conference.

Four-star running back Amari Thomas flipped from South Carolina to Florida State on Thursday. Thomas pledged to the Gamecocks in August but will handle the carries for Norvell.

Parks is still a notable four-star loss for FSU and the returning head coach. He's the top-rated prospect in the state of West Virginia per 247Sports composite. The IOL reeled in an astonishing 48 total scholarship offers before eventually choosing Florida State.

The ‘Noles ranks No. 14 nationally with their '26 class and hold 28 current verbal commits.