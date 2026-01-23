The Indiana Hoosiers are National Champions after a historic two-season turnaround. They are the first team since the 1800s to go 16-0 in a college season, and they will have a chance to do it again next year. The College Football Playoff will stick with 12 teams in 2026 amid rumors of expansion in the coming years.

As widely expected, the College Football Playoff is staying at 12 teams for 2026. A formal announcement is set for later today, per ESPN sources. pic.twitter.com/c8JC1VQiI1 — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 23, 2026

“As widely expected, the College Football Playoff is staying at 12 teams for 2026. A formal announcement is set for later today, per ESPN sources,” ESPN's Pete Thamel reported.

The 2025 College Football Playoff was just the second 12-team playoff in history. The first year featured Ohio State beating Notre Dame in the National Championship game. In the short history of the tournament, the teams that get the first-round bye are 1-7. The lone winner was this year's Hoosiers squad.

The College Football Playoff started with four teams in 2014, replacing the two-team BCS National Championship Game. Alabama leads the way with nine appearances in 12 seasons, which includes three championships. This year was Indiana's second appearance, first win, and first championship.

The National Championship game next season will be on January 25, 2027, in Las Vegas. By then, Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza will likely be finished with his rookie season for the Raiders in Vegas. But there will also be more conversations about the college football schedule at that time, as the championship game just keeps getting later.

There are more announcements about the College Football Playoff format from On3's Brett McMurphy. “Changes in 2026 playoff: auto bids to each Power 4 champ (regardless of ranking) & Notre Dame guaranteed at-large bid if ranked in Top 12 in final poll.” That would have kicked James Madison and Tulane out for Duke and Notre Dame in the 2025 playoff.

The Hooisers will not be the last 12-team playoff champion. Can they repeat in Vegas next season? Or will someone else raise the trophy?