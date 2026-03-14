USC football ended a three-week verbal commitment drought in a big way Saturday. One five-star just chose the Trojans over heavyweights LSU, Miami and Oregon.

Honor Fa’alave-Johnson is the latest huge College Football Recruiting win for USC. Hayes Fawcett of On3/Rivals dropped Fa'alave-Johnson's commitment graphic in revealing his decision to join the Land of Troy.

“Best in Cali stay in Cali,” The Cathedral Catholic of San Diego star Fa'alave-Johnson shared to Fawcett.

But he rises as the first five-star verbal commit for the '27 cycle. Plus adds to a litany of recruiting wins under head coach Lincoln Riley in the last two cycles.

Impact of Honor Fa'alave-Johnson heading to USC

Inside receivers/tight ends coach Chad Savage pulls off the massive coup on the recruiting trail. Fa'alave-Johnson becomes his second straight five-star addition, as Savage lured Mark Bowman to USC one year ago.

Greg Biggins of On3/Rivals raved about the versatile athlete coming to LA, citing how Fa'alave-Johnson can play up to four positions on the field.

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“Fa'alave-Johnson is one of the more unique athletes to come out of the West in some time and could legitimately play four positions at the college level. He was recruited primarily as a running back and safety but we’ve seen him play receiver and corner and he’s very capable at those two positions as well,” Biggins wrote.

Speed is the major component of the incoming USC commit's game.

“He’s a true home run threat at running back with explosive speed and 22.76 MPH on the GPS as a junior. He has some power to him as well, excellent contact balance and can run through would be tacklers,” Biggins added.

Blair Angulo of 247Sports called him “dynamic and versatile” but dropped this big prediction too.

“He instantly becomes a day-one starter candidate for USC,” Angulo said in his evaluation.

USC either has its future Makai Lemon replacement at WR or someone who can impact the defense.