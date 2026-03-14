The Oregon Ducks added another highly rated defender to their 2027 recruiting class when four-star defensive lineman Zane Rowe announced his commitment on Friday. The Denton, Texas prospect selected Oregon over finalists North Carolina Tar Heels, Oklahoma Sooners, and Washington Huskies after recently visiting Eugene.

Rowe plays for Denton Guyer High School and is one of the top defensive prospects in the 2027 cycle. He is the No. 93 overall player nationally and the No. 9 defensive lineman in the class, according to 247Sports Composite rankings. The service also lists him as the No. 12 defensive lineman nationally and the No. 13 overall prospect in Texas. Rivals' rankings place him at No. 100 nationally, the No. 11 defensive line recruit in the class, and the No. 13 player in Texas.

Measuring between 6-foot-4 and 6-foot-5 and weighing about 265 pounds, Rowe brings the size and positional flexibility to operate in multiple spots along the defensive line. His high school film shows him making an impact both off the edge and on the interior, and he has also taken snaps at tight end for Guyer. Despite still being a junior, Rowe received an invitation to the 2026 Under Armour All-America Game.

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Rowe credited Oregon's player development under head coach Dan Lanning as an important part of his decision. Lanning previously worked as Georgia's defensive coordinator, where he helped develop Travon Walker who went on to become the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Ducks now have six commits in their 2027 class, which ranks No. 8 nationally in both the 247Sports Composite and Rivals Industry rankings. Rowe is the fourth four-star recruit in the class and joins defensive prospects Cameron Pritchett and Sam Ngata, while also becoming the program's second Texas commitment alongside four-star running back CaDarius McMiller.