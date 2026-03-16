Will Donald Trump actually make a positive impact on collegiate athletics? SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey certainly seems to think so.

On3 reports that Sankey took part in Trump's roundtable about NIL issues. According to the report, Trump stated that he would be writing an executive order that would address the ongoing issues that may affect the future of collegiate athletics.

Plenty of critics believe this is more bluster that won't amount to anything, but Sankey seemingly believes President Trump is trying his best to solve some of the looming issues.

“I think you saw from the President of the United States, and I said this as well, that he’s been a part of attending championships and attending regular-season games,” said Sankey. “I think that shows more than a passing interest. I think that shows a commitment. I think that the [roundtable], and plenty of people probably opined about that, but I think it at least shows his interest in seeking solutions and bringing people into the problem-solving activity.”

Donald Trump's stance on NIL in collegiate athletics

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Recently, Trump hosted a “Saving College Sports” roundtable at the White House. At one point, Trump discussed talked about NIL, claiming it is “not the worst idea in the world” to abolish it.

Granted, right before saying that, he conceded that he didn't want to completely go back to the days when collegiate athletes weren't compensated at all. However, his next comments somewhat contradicted that.

Trump talked about the “old system” of scholarships. He called the state of NIL a “disaster,” and this was backed by former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

It remains to be seen where this will go and what will happen to NIL. However, it does appear Sankey and others are happy with Trump's stances and involvement.