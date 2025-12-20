The No. 10-ranked Miami Hurricanes and No. 7-ranked Texas A&M Aggies are putting together an all-time lowlight in the first round of the College Football Playoffs. Hurricanes' kicker Carter Davis has missed three of his four field goal attempts, including a hilarious shank in the Second Quarter. Miami quarterback Carson Beck has also fumbled twice. Thankfully, Hurricanes' defender Reuben Baine Jr spent the day terrorizing the Aggies with a three-sack performance and blocking a key first-half field goal.

Despite out-gaining Miami, the Aggies' offense has had its own struggles. Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed turned the ball over three times, including a fumble on Miami's 29-yard line, an interception inside their own 30-yard line, and a game-sealing interception on Miami's five-yard line, making for an ugly display.

The brutal outing for both teams has resulted in former Baylor Heisman trophy winner and currently FOX Sports analyst Robert Griffin III calling out the poor performance on social media.

“This is a terrible game,” Griffin III wrote on X.

This is a terrible game. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) December 20, 2025

Regardless of Griffin's displeasure, the Hurricanes were able to put together a final 86-yard clutch drive to win the game 10-3 over the Aggies. Although Miami will be celebrating an advancement in the CFP, it is doubtful they will be highlighting Saturday's game as teach-tape. Rather, the Hurricanes will look to erase the lackluster offensive day as they focus on their next opponent and hope to get more out of Beck and maybe rely heavily on running back Mark Fletcher Jr going forward.

Miami will take on the No. 1-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl on New Year's Eve.