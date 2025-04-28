Colorado football watched four Buffaloes land in the 2025 NFL Draft. Now Deion Sanders and company landed the son of a 15-year NFL veteran. And one who's father is on the coaching staff.

Domata Peko Jr. of Ventura College is Boulder bound, the defender announced on X Monday. Father Domata Peko joined the CU staff as defensive line coach.

The younger Peko took a visit to the campus ahead of the spring game. His younger brother, 2026 defensive line prospect Joseph, also visited during that time. Joseph Peko is also courted by North Carolina and took a visit.

The junior college product Peko Jr. also plays for former Cincinnati Bengals wide receivers coach Steve Mooshagian. Mooshagian has coached nearly two decades for Ventura College. Peko Jr. transferred in after a season with College of the Canyons in Valencia — where he played edge rusher.

Son of Domata Peko adds tall option for Deion Sanders, Colorado

Peko Jr. adds director of player personnel Corey Phillips as one of his primary recruiters. Defensive ends/outside linebackers coach George Helow also played a role in landing the JUCO prospect.

The son of the former Bengals, Denver Broncos and Arizona Cardinals defender adds towering size to CU. Peko Jr. comes with a 6-foot-4, 240-pound frame to the Buffs' defense.

He delivered nine solo tackles in seven games for College of the Canyons. The long defender also delivered two sacks.

Before junior college, Peko Jr. starred for Calabasas High. The Coyotes are known for producing past NFL talent Darnay Holmes, Johnny Wilson and Jermaine Burton.

Peko Jr. lined up at more than defense for the Coyotes. He caught 24 passes for 388 yards and scored four touchdowns as a hybrid tight end/wide receiver for the Calabasas offense, per MaxPreps.

He's a December graduate for Ventura College who holds a 3.4 grade point average. His father previously served as assistant coach of the Dallas Cowboys in 2024.