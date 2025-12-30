The University of Colorado officially ushered in a new era of leadership on Monday, announcing the hiring of Fernando Lovo as its next athletic director. Lovo will replace longtime AD Rick George, who is stepping into an athletic director emeritus role after more than a decade overseeing Colorado athletics.

CU Chancellor Justin Schwartz confirmed that Lovo’s appointment was approved unanimously by the Board of Regents, with Lovo set to officially begin his duties Thursday.

At just 37 years old, Lovo now becomes the direct supervisor of head football coach Deion Sanders, a dynamic that adds intrigue to an already high-profile program. Schwartz outlined the university’s priorities during the search process and explained why Lovo stood out.

“When we began our national search for a new Director of Athletics, we sought someone of high character, committed to the student-athlete experience who has an innovative approach to revenue generation,” said Schwartz, in an official statement. “Fernando is a dynamic leader who is perfect for these dynamic times and embodies CU's high standards and values.”

Lovo arrives in Boulder after a brief but impactful stint at New Mexico, where he served as athletic director for roughly one year. During that time, the Lobos experienced a significant financial upswing, including a 17.6% increase in their operating budget.

His resume includes NFL experience as chief of staff for the Jacksonville Jaguars, along with multiple administrative roles at Texas.

Lovo began his career in football operations at Florida before rising through collegiate and professional ranks. The new AD acknowledged the magnitude of the opportunity and the evolving landscape he’s stepping into.

“I'm honored to join this incredible group of student-athletes, coaches and staff at a tremendous institution that strives for excellence and espouses the right values,” said Lovo, in an official statement. “We are in a time of extraordinary change in college athletics and Colorado should lead the way in shaping what comes next. I look forward to helping our student-athletes succeed in every aspect of their lives while bringing championships to Buff Nation.”

Welcome to Boulder, Fernando Lovo 🦬 Chancellor Justin Schwartz has announced Fernando Lovo will become the 7th athletic director at the University of Colorado Boulder More » https://t.co/q6S5V6BovM#GoBuffs | @flovom pic.twitter.com/P0GuEWKAaP — Colorado Buffaloes (@CUBuffs) December 29, 2025

With Deion Sanders entering his fourth season and college athletics undergoing rapid transformation, Lovo’s arrival places Colorado at a pivotal crossroads. How he balances revenue growth, competitive success, and long-term stability could define the Buffaloes’ trajectory well beyond the next football season.